Best gas ranges for 2020

You want to make sure you get the best gas range that suits your needs and budget for what will be the workhorse of your kitchen. You'll depend on this multitasking cooking device for everything from simmering tomato sauce to baking muffins to broiling burgers. It's the appliance that you're likely to use every day, and there's a perfect one for you regardless of the size of your family, how and what you cook and how much you have to spend.

Even if you're on a budget, you can still buy a good-looking gas range that has everything you really need. When you step up in price, you get more features, such as a convection oven, a griddle with a dedicated burner and automatic settings as well as a more upscale appearance, but not necessarily better cooking results. One thing we recommend paying a small premium for is a self-cleaning oven. In spite of claims to the contrary, burnt-on stains from cherry pie spillovers or roast chicken splatters are not easy to remove, either with oven cleaner or with a quick steam-cleaning cycle.

Need an electric range? Check out our picks for the best electric ranges.

For cooking inspiration, read our roundup of the Best food and cooking shows on Netflix .

What are the best gas ranges?

Based on our extensive research and first-hand experience over many years, we're confident that the best gas range overall is the GE Café CGB500P2MS1. Not only is it handsome with pro touches, but it also offers lots of cooking flexibility and can be depended on for excellent baking results. While it's not cheap, it's worth the money for anyone for whom both aesthetics and cooking performance are important.

For cooks who never seem to have enough oven space, we recommend the Samsung NX58K7850SS as the best double oven gas range; with the insertion of a divider into the middle of the oven, it becomes two spaces that can be used simultaneously to cook two different things. While the turkey's roasting in the bottom, pies can bake in the space on top.

If price trumps everything for you, the best gas range is the GE JGB635DEKSS. It gives you all the basic functions you need, including a self-cleaning cycle, and it looks nice, too. Trust us, one sacrifice you won't make with this range is how good your food comes out.

To anyone who wants the look of a classy custom kitchen but isn't prepared to pay upward of $5,000 for a true built-in model, we have a best slide-in gas range to suggest: the Bosch 800 Series HGI8056UC. Its solid build and sophisticated appearance will give your kitchen an instant spruce-up. Lastly, lovers of technology should consider our pick for the top smart range, the Whirlpool WFG975H0HV, which can read the bar codes on frozen pizzas and take its marching orders from Alexa.

Café CGB500P2MS1 (Image credit: Cafe)

1. Café CGB500P2MS1

Best gas range overall

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.6 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 18,000, 15,000 (2), 10,000, 9,500 | Features: Convection oven; Temperature probe; Steam clean and self-cleaning cycle | Storage drawer: Yes | App Control: Yes

Upscale look

Five burners of varying power

Great cooking performance

Self-cleaning oven

Expensive

Although it's a bit pricey, we're convinced that the Café CGB500P2MS1 is the best gas range for your money. For starters, it has a sophisticated design with towel bar handles and large stovetop knobs like the ones on pro ranges. To give you lots of flexibility, it has five burners, including a high-powered one for quick boils and an oval center burner for a griddle (included with the Café).

GE ranges are known for their even heating pattern, which means you can make several layer cakes or sheets of cookies at a time without having to rearrange them during baking. The generously sized convection oven comes with three racks and a temperature probe, and has both a steam-clean feature for quick touch-ups and a full, self-cleaning cycle. If you like asking Alexa or Google Assistant to do things for you, you can add preheating the oven to their chores, as this model works with both voice assistants. Overall, this is the best gas range you can buy.

Samsung NX58H5600SS (Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung NX58H5600SS

Another great gas range

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 1,700, 15,000, 9,500 (2), 5,000 Btu | Features: Stovetop griddle; Convection oven; Self-cleaning cycle | Storage drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Plenty of cooking options

Continuous grates

Only comes with 2 oven racks

The Samsung NX58H5600SS is a simple, well-designed gas range that offers plenty of cooking options, thanks to a large, 5.8-cubic-foot oven and five burners. The front-right burner is superpowerful with a hefty 17,000 Btu, which is great for quickly boiling a large pot of water for pasta. The center burner is oval to accommodate the included griddle, great for making pancakes, frying bacon and other uses. As the grates are continuous, it's easy to move cookware around on the stovetop.

At 5.8 cubic feet, the oven space is very large and has a convection system, which will be particularly useful for making sure the bottom crust of your pies comes out brown and flaky. We also like the design of this range, with large dials up front and an easy-to-use control panel.

GE JGB635DEKSS (Image credit: GE)

3. GE JGB635REKSS

Best gas range for those on a budget

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.0 cubic feet | Burners and power: 4; 13,000, 9,500 (2), 5,000 Btu | Features: Self-cleaning cycle | Storage drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Low price, simple, easy-to-clean design

Self-cleaning oven

Only two oven racks

If you're looking for gas cooking and are on a budget, the best gas range for you is the GE JGB635REKSS. This low-cost model has less cooking power than more expensive options, but it comes with GE's excellent reputation for cooking performance and a self-cleaning oven that we think no range should be without.

The oven is 5.0 cubic feet, which is plenty large for a Thanksgiving turkey, but it doesn't have a convection system. And, it has only four burners, so there's no center griddle. This GE comes in a variety of finishes, including black, stainless steel or white. We also like its drawer in the bottom, which is great for storing baking sheets when you're not using them. While this model is not rock-bottom priced, it's worth stepping up a bit for the self-clean feature.

Samsung NX58K7850SS (Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung NX58K7850SS

Best gas range with double oven

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 1,600, 1,500, 9,500 (2), 5,000 Btu | Features: FlexDuo oven; Dual door, Convection oven; Self-cleaning cycle | Storage drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Single oven can be split in two

Flex Door gives you access to just the top or full oven

A little tricky to install the oven divider

Gas cooks who need a very flexible oven will find a lot to love in the Samsung NX58K7850SS . It's one of Samsung's fancy FlexDuo models, which means that it has one large oven that can be divided into two.

When you're cooking a Christmas ham or are in a holiday cookie baking frenzy, you have one huge (5.8 cubic foot) oven. If you need to cook two things at once, let's say broil some burgers and bake a pan of brownies, simply insert the divider and you have two ovens, one with 3.2 cubic feet of space and one with 2.6 cubic feet. Each of these can run at a different temperature and has an individual timer. The only downside is that you do have to fiddle with the divider to get it to fit properly.

In addition to the dual ovens, your $1,500 gets you five burners, including a large oval burner for the center griddle that comes with the range as well as one for keeping food warm. The controls are large and easy to read so you don't need to pull out your reading glasses.

Whirlpool WFG975H0HV (Image credit: Whirlpool)

5. Whirlpool WFG975H0HV

Best smart gas range

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 1,800, 1,500, 9,500, 8,000, 5,000 Btu | Features: Speed Heat burner; Easy-2-Lift Grates convection oven; Scan-to-Cook; Frozen Bake; AquaLift Self Clean | Storage drawer: Yes | App Control: Yes — Amazon Alexa, Android, Google Assistant, iOS, Nest

Lots of smart features, works with Alexa and Google Assistant

No preheat necessary for frozen foods

AquaLift self-clean doesn't work well

If you have fantasies of a robot cook that makes you dinner, the Whirlpool WFG975H0HV is as close as you'll get right now. It has a Scan-to-Cook feature, which sets the cooking temperature automatically after you scan the food package's bar code. It can also integrate with Amazon's Alexa voice control service, Google Assistant and Siri, so you can ask your voice assistant to start the oven for you and get alerts on your smartphone when everything is ready.

This range has a very generously sized 5.8-cubic-foot oven and five burners of varying power, including one for quick boils, an oval one for a griddle or fish poacher and one for keeping the soup warm for a latecomer. Thanks to an innovative design, you can clean messes from boilovers without removing the grates, and the grates themselves can be cleaned in the dishwasher. One thing to keep in mind is that Whirlpool's AquaLift is a steam-cleaning cycle and won't make much of a dent on burnt-on stains. It's best to do quick wipe outs after any messy baking or roasting.

Bosch 800 Series HGI8056UC (Image credit: Bosch)

6. Bosch 800 Series HGI8056UC

Best slide-in gas range

Type: Slide-in | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 4.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 18,000, 15,000, 10,000, 5,000 (2) Btu | Features: Convection oven; Self-cleaning cycle | Warming drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Heavy-duty construction, upscale design

Warming drawer

Self-cleaning oven

Small-ish oven

A slide-in range gives you the upscale look of a built-in unit. While the Bosch 800 Series HEI8046U is a step up in price from most free-standing models, it's a lot less expensive than a custom-fitted or professional-style range and is still a significant upgrade when it comes to aesthetics. It has heavy-duty construction, a glass panel and metal control knobs.

You do sacrifice some oven space with this model. With a 4.8-cubic-foot capacity, you will be able to fit in the turkey, but you may not be able to pack in as many side dishes at once. Below the oven, in place of storage space, there's a warming drawer, which will come in particularly handy when you're entertaining. As you would expect at this price, the oven comes with three racks and is self-cleaning.

Monogram ZGP366NNSS (Image credit: Monogram)

7. Monogram ZGP366NNSS

Best professional-style gas range

Type: Professional-style 36-inch | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 6.2 cubic feet | Burners and power: 6; 18,000 Btu (6) | Features: Convection oven; Self-cleaning cycle; LED task lights | Storage Drawer: No | App Control: No

Six identical burners that adjust from high to low

Very large oven with good reputation for baking

Easy to turn on and program

Easy to lift and clean burner grates; self-cleaning oven

No storage drawer

People who love to cook enough to invest in a pro-style range are often willing to make room in their kitchen for a 36-inch range. The Monogram ZGP366NNSS offers six high-powered burners, each one offering a steak-searing 18,000 Btu of power as well as the ability to be turned down very low.

This Monogram's oven is one of the largest you can find, with 6.2 cubic feet of space and three racks; two of the racks slide out on ball bearings and all can be left in place during the self-clean cycle. The convection oven distributes heat evenly, so it can bake several sheets of cookies at one time.

At more than $6,000, the ZDP366NNSS is a sizable investment, although it's well priced for this caliber of range. You can also get the Monogram with four burners and either a grill or a griddle.

Thermador Pro Harmony PRD366WHU (Image credit: Thermador)

8. Thermador Pro Harmony PRD366WHU

Best dual fuel range

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas/Electric | Oven Size: 5 cubic feet | Burners and power: 6; 15,000 (3), 18,000 (3) Btu | Features: Convection oven; Self-cleaning cycle | Storage Drawer: No | App Control: Yes

Great looks

6 burners

Self-cleaning oven

No storage drawer

People who love to cook and are lucky enough to have access to both gas and electric lines may be willing enough to invest in a 36-inch, pro-style, dual-fuel range. On the top of the Thermador Pro Harmony PRD366WHU, you get six powerful burners, two of which can be dialed down very low for keeping a sauce warm without curdling it, or for melting chocolate.

Although you don't get an oven that's any bigger than the one on a typical 30-inch model (just 5 cubic feet), you do get luxuries. In addition to convection capabilities, the oven has three racks that slide out, two interior halogen lights and the fastest self-cleaning cycle on the market. However, the main reason you're paying the big bucks is for an absolutely beautiful all stainless-steel statement piece.