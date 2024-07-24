I love my gas range but this portable induction cooktop might have converted me — here's 5 reasons why

We all have our preferred way of cooking, whether you prefer to use a gas range, one of the best electric ranges, or a combination of both. My first choice is to use a gas cooktop because of its versatility and speed of response over an electric stove. However, since testing Smeg’s newly launched portable induction cooktop, I’m being converted.

It also got me thinking about using a portable appliance. Most of us own small appliances, from air fryers to coffee makers, which we can move on our countertops or store in a cupboard when not in use. So why not take the same approach to our cooktops?

I had the chance to test Smeg's portable induction cooktop for 2 weeks, which launched in the UK this month and is coming to the US later this year. And despite being a devoted gas cooktop user, here are 5 reasons why I now think choosing a portable induction cooktop is worth it.

1. It's super compact

We’re not all fortunate enough to have a large kitchen that looks straight out of a show home. In fact, many of us have limited space and are constantly battling with what small appliances stay out on the countertop to then give us enough space for food prep.

That’s where a portable induction cooktop comes in handy. It could be a good space-saving solution if you have a bijoux kitchen and don’t have too many hungry mouths to feed. It’s very similar to the benefits of the best toaster ovens, which also take up much less space than a large appliance.

Plus, induction cooking is extra-sensitive and one of the smartest ways to control the timings and temperature of your cooking more precisely.

2. It can go anywhere

You can move a portable induction cooktop around your kitchen to suit where you want to cook, just as long as the power cable reaches a socket. It’s not limited to being stuck in your kitchen — its lightweight quality and slim profile allow it to be picked up and carried easily. Compared to moving a coffee maker or bread machine, it’s far less cumbersome.

Are you going camping, or on a road trip? Take it with you. A portable induction cooktop is the perfect cooking appliance to pack when you’re going on a road trip and will allow you to enjoy nutritious food while you’re away from home.

So, rather than installing a stove in your RV, which might not get used throughout the year, a portable induction cooktop will give you more flexibility, as it’s not restricted to being used in one place.

3. The benefits of induction cooking without the price tag

Once you convert to induction cooking, it can be difficult to go back. However, making that swap can be pricey. Some induction cooktops cost many hundreds of dollars, and there's also the cost of removing your existing cooktop to install a new one.

Opting for a portable cooktop will allow you to try induction cooking before replacing your gas or electric cooktop. If you’re unsure about trying something new, it could give you the reassurance you need.

4. It offers extra cooking capabilities

If you enjoy hosting dinner parties and cooking delicious feasts, you’ll know that serving several elaborate courses can be an exercise in juggling pans on your cooktop. Having the extra cooking capacity that a portable cooktop can give, might be a solution to restore your hosting nerves.

And if your worktop space is limited and you’d prefer not to opt for a large range, such as the Cafe’s premium gas range with six burners, it could give you the extra capacity you need, when you need it.

5. It keeps your kitchen cool

Induction cooking is more environmentally friendly than gas, produces less heat and reduces cooking time. So, rather than cooking in a hot and steamy kitchen in the height of summer, switching to a portable induction cooktop could keep your kitchen cooler.

By only heating the area in contact with your pot, it will only produce the amount of heat you actually need to cook your meal, and won't heat the area to the side of your pan. Although it only has one pot ring, this won’t be such an issue during the summer months as we all tend to reduce the amount of hot food we eat.