5 easy ways to use a power washer in your yard

With the temperatures warming up, it’s the perfect time to enjoy your garden. And if you want to get your yard summer-ready, it’s always disheartening when it looks dirty or weather-worn.

When it comes to tackling outdoor cleaning jobs, pressure washers can make light work of heavy-duty tasks, and can really give your yard an uplift. These can quickly blast away dirt, grime and tough stains on surfaces with a jet of water. More importantly, it will save you the efforts of manual labor!

Similar to other powerful yard tools, there are certain things you should never clean with a pressure washer— to avoid expensive damages. However, once you master how to use a pressure washer correctly, this can come in handy for a variety of yard tasks.

So if you want to revive your outdoor space, and bring it back to pristine condition again, here are some simple ways to use a power washer in your yard.

Before using a pressure washer, always follow the guidance that comes with your model, and take proper safety precautions.

5 ways to use a pressure washer

1. Cleaning patios and paved paths

Whether you fancy al fresco dining or hosting backyard gatherings, you’ll want to make sure your paving is in top condition. After all, you don’t want to entertain on a dirty patio!

Refresh your concrete patios or paved paths with a pressure washer to blast away the surface grime and dirt.

Experts recommend preparing the surface first by rinsing the patio with water, using a low-pressure spray pattern.

Then, apply a suitable detergent allowing it to settle on the surface for 5 to 10 minutes. This will loosen and lift any stubborn stains and dirt from the surface, making it easier to pressure wash.

Finally, step back and begin washing from the same section you first applied your detergent. Use a high-pressure spray pattern, spraying from one end to the other.

To master this task, check out our paving expert tips on how to clean your patio.

2. Cleaning decking (unstained)

Similarly, if you have a grimy-looking deck, you can use a pressure washer to keep your deck looking great all summer.

However, this is only advisable for unstained boards, as you might unintentionally lift off the stain and paint.

First, rinse off any loose dirt or leaves on the surface, before applying the chemical solution made specifically for decking. Allow the solution to sit for a few minutes, to give it time to lift off stubborn stains.

Using a narrow spray applicator, and keeping the nozzle at least six inches from the surface, gently wash to loosen grime and grunge off your deck. After thoroughly rinsing your deck with a water spray, allow it to dry for around 48 hours.

3. Cleaning patio furniture or chairs

If you want to create a good impression with guests, the last thing you’ll want is unsightly chairs or patio furniture. And while garden furniture is designed to be durable and withstand all weather conditions, there’s no escaping those dirt or stains that have built-up over time.

Instead of scrubbing away by hand, you can gently blast away the loose dirt and grime with a power washer. Before you do however, always remove any soft furnishings and cushions before cleaning, and be sure to check the manufacturer’s cleaning guidelines — you might do more harm than good.

In any case, you can quickly give patio furniture a refresh, to make it look brand new again!

And if you want to upgrade some pieces, check out these 5 things to know before buying garden furniture for your yard, or the best outdoor rugs to spruce up your space.

4. Washing dirty fences

When was the last time you cleaned your fences? Unsurprisingly, this is the one task we often forget to do. As a result, these are often prone to daily dirt, grime or moss growth, so it’s important to give it a good clean first.

First, brush away any surface dirt or tree debris before using a pressure washer to quickly blast away grime and dirt. More importantly, it'll save precious scrubbing time.

Afterwards, experts recommend cleaning with a dedicated wood cleaner before rinsing off any residue. Having a clean surface, that is free from debris and dirt, will make all the difference when staining.

This is also a great way to maintain your wooden fence and keep it looking brand new all year round.

5. Cleaning a grimy driveway

We often clean our cars, but not our actual driveways — which is prone to dirt, oil stains or moss. Luckily, you can pressure wash a driveway in no time.

Before washing, soak the driveway with soapy water or a dedicated driveway cleaner. This will help to break down hardened dirt or grime on the surface.

Using the spray wand and turbo nozzles, pressure wash at a consistent distance from the surface, ideally, 6 to 12 inches away. Experts also recommend using a pressure washer with at least 1500 PSI to adequately clean concrete and asphalt driveways. This will cut your manual cleaning time in half!