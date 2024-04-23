The best Star Wars game in years is arriving on Xbox Game Pass this week — and it's a must-play

Xbox Game Pass was already set to end the month strong with a second wave of exciting titles arriving on the subscription service this week, and the April 2024 lineup has just got even stronger with an excellent Star Wars game confirmed to be making its way to the Game Pass library.

A new post on the Xbox Wire confirms that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being added to the Play List on EA Play starting Thursday, April 25. Xbox Game Ultimate and PC Game Pass include full access to EA Play as standard, meaning players with an account for either can jump into the second chapter of Cal Kestis’ battle against the Empire in less than 48 hours.

Unfortunately, PlayStation Plus subscribers won’t get access to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (at least, not yet), but if you have a separate EA Play membership on your PlayStation console, you can also play the blockbuster sequel starting on Thursday.

Jedi: Survivor is the best Star Wars game in ages

Regardless of what platform you play on, you need to check out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This 2023 followup to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, takes pretty much everything good about its predecessor and turns it up a notch or two.

Set five years after Fallen Order, you again play as Cal Kestis, one of the last remaining Jedi Knights, as he looks to evade the crutches of the evil Galactic Empire. Much like The Empire Strikes Back, this sequel is a little darker in tone, as Cal and his allies find themselves surrounded by threats and on the search for a supposed safe haven on a mythical planet.

The gameplay is a strong mix of third-person platforming and cinematic combat. Survivor throws in a whole new array of lightsaber moves and combat abilities to the mix, and Fallen Order’s strong-level design is another element that is replicated in this sequel. Each planet you visit is teeming with hidden secrets, and seeing everything will take you dozens of hours.

In our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review , we said “Star Wars: Jedi Survivor features satisfying gameplay, stunning graphics and a thrilling story. It's not only a solid video game but is also a ray of hope for the franchise. This is one of the best Star Wars adventures in years.”

That sentiment remains true to this day (though the upcoming Star Wars: Outlaws could challenge for the title of best Star Wars game on current hardware), and the game’s launch technical issues have been almost entirely smoothed out over the past 12 months making now the ideal time to play.

Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a must-play action-adventure game, and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass (and EA Play) is very welcome. Plus, if you need a little help on your journey, here's our best Jedi: Survivor tips.

