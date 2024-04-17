Xbox Game Pass' second wave of April titles announced — and it's getting one of 2024's most hotly anticipated games

Microsoft has just announced the second wave of games that will hit its Xbox Game Pass subscription service before the end of the month. It’s an eclectic lineup to say the least, and one that packs in what could prove to be genuine gems that may adorn our Best Xbox Series X games list some day.

Probably the most exciting of the bunch is Manor Lords, developed by Slavic Magic that’s due out as a day one exclusive on April 26. This grand medieval strategy game is the top wish-listed game on Steam, and features sweeping tactical skirmishes, social simulation elements and complex city building. When you have more players pining for your game than the upcoming Hades 2, you know you’re doing something right as a developer.

Before that there are several other titles coming to Game Pass that look well worth sinking your teeth into (PSA: please don’t actually bite your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S ) . The intriguing Harold Halibut hit the service yesterday, and it looks absolutely fascinating. It's a beautiful adventure with startlingly original stop-motion style visuals and endearing diorama virtual sets. Set in the subaquatic city of FEDORA hundreds of years in the future, this adventure game’s unique art style looks truly compelling.

Over the next couple of days, tower-defense sequel Orcs Must Die 3! and EA Sports NHL 24 also hit Game Pass. Knowing absolutely zero about ice hockey outside what The Mighty Ducks taught me about the sport, I’ll probably stick to solving puzzles in Harold Halibut.

Even more games are landing on Game Pass next week, with JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (arriving on April 23), quickly followed by soulslike adventure Another Crab’s Treasure. And yes, it actually does let you play as a crustacean in the form of an ass-kicking hermit crab called Kril.

Games as a medium are sadly lacking when it comes to crab protagonists. (Image credit: Aggro Crab)

Another roguelike also hits Game Pass on April 30. Have a Nice Death is a game that rocks some serious Hollow Knight vibes. Just replace the ballectic bug warrior with a cutesy Grim Reaper.

If you’re a subscriber to the base level Game Pass Core, a trio of titles are headed to the cheapest level of the subscription service on April 23. They’re actually pretty exciting, too. Highly-rated co-op shooter Dwarf in Deep Rock Galactic, stylish slow-mo FPS spin-off Superhot: Mind Control Delete and racer Wreckfest are all worth checking out.

I’m actually playing Wreckfest on my Steam Deck OLED at the moment and it’s a surprisingly ace throwback to Destruction Derby that combines races against aggressive AI drivers and full on last car standing arena battles. I think it’s a fantastic racing game that has flown under many players’ radars.

This is definitely one of the most varied Game Pass lineups I’ve seen in a while, and it’s intriguing enough that I might actually turn on my Series X for the first time in months.

