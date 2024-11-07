Grab this 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X — back at its lowest ever price

If you’re an Xbox gamer rapidly running out of storage space, the bad news is that you’re limited to an officially licensed Xbox expansion card, and they are considerably more expensive than normal SSDs. But the good news is one such 2TB card from Seagate is now on sale — and back to its lowest ever price.

You can buy a 2TB Seagate Xbox Expansion Card for $199 at Amazon right now. That’s 44% off the normal price, saving you $160 off the usual price. Regardless of which Xbox you actually have, you’ll get at least double your existing storage for that price — more if you have a Series S or older Series X.

Seagate 2TB Xbox Expansion Card: was $359 now $199 @ Amazon

Your Xbox storage won't be enough for everything, even if you have a new 2TB console. Fortunately Seagate's Expansion Card will let you double your storage for a serious discount. In fact this is the cheapest this particular card has ever gone, so don't miss out.

Xbox Series X and Series S storage has been a sore point for a while now. While Sony supports a standardized SSD connection in the PS5, Microsoft opted for a proprietary expansion card port that seriously limits your options. In fact, up until a few years ago, Seagate expansion cards were your only option — and prices rarely fluctuated. Thankfully there’s actual competition now, and it’s not difficult to pick up some extra storage at a hefty discount.

The Xbox Expansion Card design does have some benefits, though. The dedicated expansion port at the back of the console means you can plug them into your console as easily as plugging in a USB cable. You can even do it when the console is switched on, and unlike the PS5 there’s no need to remove faceplates or screws first.

2TB is currently the largest Xbox expansion card you can buy, and each card can store and play Xbox Series X games without issue. In fact there’s no difference between that, and playing games stored on your console’s internal drive. In an age when certain games are getting obscenely large, having all that extra storage is more than just convenient — it’s pretty essential.

It’s only recently that we’ve started seeing Seagate’s 2TB expansion card drop this price. So it seems unlikely that the price will drop further over the Black Friday sales season. That means, if you need more Xbox storage quickly, you should grab this deal while it’s still available.