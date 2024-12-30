Got a new Xbox Series X? Here are 5 games you need to play first

When it comes to gaming, the Xbox Series X is one of the two big consoles to choose from in the current generation. Microsoft's box may not be as popular as the PS5 but it's still a solid platform with a huge variety of first and third-party games to choose from. You can't go wrong with any of the best Xbox Series X games that prove the Space Odyssey monolith gaming console can provide a great time.

The holidays have been generous and now you have an Xbox Series X, but what to play? As mentioned there is a wide range of titles to choose from. I'm here to help you choose with a few games that highlight the best of Microsoft's console. Plus, I'll explain how you can use Xbox Game Pass to get the most out of the system and get more gaming done.

Here are the first 5 games you should pick up for your new Xbox Series X. And if you need more, we have another list of five games you should play right now.

1. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Microsoft has slowly been moving away from consoles this year, but that doesn't mean it's studios are incapable of producing exhilarating games.

If you're looking for a fun, action-packed adventure then Indiana Jones and the Great Circle checks the boxes and then some. Filled with smooth action that stays true to the spirit of the movies its based on, Indy shines as one of the best games of the year.

The game is set between "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade" as Jones races to stop rival factions from hijacking the titular McGuffin all while fighting fascists around the globe. It's a grand adventure that captures the derring-do we expect from the coolest archaeologist.I

2. Forza Horizon 5

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Some games are excellent and show off the graphical capabilities of the Xbox Series X. Arguably the best entry in the long-running franchise, Forza Horizon 5 manages to be both.

The open-world racing sim is set in Mexico where it delivers some of the best graphics the consoles can produces while offering some of the smoothest driving available thanks to finely-tuned controls.

There are a variety of activities to find sprinkled around the Mexican environs and locales. While the driving offers realism, it remains as fun as any arcade-style racing game. Even if you're not normally a racing enthusiast, Forza Horizon 5 is a must-play for any Xbox Series X owner.

3. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia franchise lay dormant for quite awhile but returned with bang in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The latest entry in the series, brings a new Metroidvania twist to the franchise with non-linear exploration.

Forewarning: this game is designed to be hard, but it was also made to be more accessible. This isn't a 'git gud' game that locks people out. Instead it provides challenges, but it has multiple difficulty options and amazing accessibility options like high contrast enemies, and a feature called memory shards that lets you pin screenshots to the map.

Whether you want to experience the challenge and fluid combat without aid or tweak some sliders to make the game more enjoyable, The Lost Crown offers a lot.

4. Hi-Fi Rush

(Image credit: Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Hi-Fi Rush is effectively Jet Set Radio for the modern crowd. The cel-shaded graphics and emphasis on music make the JSR-esque title a must play for Xbox Series X owners and fans who miss Sega's classic.

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm game but even for the Carlton's among us, you'll have a great time blasting through hordes of corporate drones and dancing through platforming puzzles. It features a silly story that is endearing with a colorful cast of eccentric characters that make sense in the zany world of Hi-Fi Rush. This may be one of the best Xbox Series X games you can get, and one of finest games in this current console generation.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Since the original Xbox launched, Microsoft's console has been one of the best for playing first-person shooters. There hasn't been a new Halo title in three years but the long-running Call of Duty series has picked up the slack with its latest entry; Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 doesn't bring much new to the table but it does offer the best multiplayer suite for juggernaut shooter in years coupled excellent shooting and map variety.

It features the return of Zombies mode, a blockbuster single-player campaign that feels like an action movie, and a multiplayer competitive mode with tons of unlocks that should keep you busy until the next one.

Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Miguel Lagoa | Shutterstock)

To truly get the most of your new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you're going to need to Xbox Game Pass. Even if you're primarily a Windows 11 gamer runs one of best gaming PCs to tackle some of the best PC games, Game Pass is worth the price.

You can get started with an affordable monthly subscription that costs $12. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate goes for $20.

Game Pass gives you access to a slew of new and old Xbox games including both first and third-party titles. The Ultimate tier lets you stream PC and Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming

And now with the Xbox Game Pass app, you can stream to most any device running Android, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS and some smart TVs and streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD.

There’s no reason not to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass if you own an Xbox Series X.