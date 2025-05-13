I'm a gamer and my partner isn't — but she still can't resist these 5 couch co-op games

Welcome to Gaming Week! This article is part of Tom’s Guide’s inaugural Gaming Week, an entire week of content dedicated to all things gaming. From insights into the latest hardware, guides to the best games you can play today, to the essential accessories we can't play without. Tom’s Guide Gaming Week will guide you through the world of video games in 2025.

When I'm not working, you'll find me gaming. I'm usually sinking hundreds of hours into RPGs on my PS5 Slim. Sometimes I feel like I've spent more hours playing Baldur's Gate 3 than eating. While I prefer single player games, I'm not opposed to playing co-op titles, and I love the array of two-player games taking up space on my Nintendo Switch — and who better to play these games with other than my girlfriend?

Here's the catch, though: my partner isn't a gamer. She's an artist, so she loves the art direction in most titles, and appreciates the effort that goes into designing them. When we got together, I wanted to introduce her to the wonderful (and vast) world of gaming, so I set out on a mission: to find the best couch co-op games.

Two and a half years after I first accepted the quest, I have found the best 2P games that my partner now adores — and often asks me herself to play them before I bring it up.

If you've got a non-gamer loved one who you want to chill out with with too, these are the top 5 couch co-op titles that they won't be able to resist.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I was a little skeptical about Super Mario Bros. Wonder when I first saw it. I thought, "It's a 2D platformer with Mario characters, how good can it actually be?" I know, I know, I was very wrong. It won me — and my partner — over with its sense of whimsy, wonderful level design, whacky power-ups, and trippy levels-within-levels. There are a total of 152 levels across seven worlds with varying landscapes and classic Mario enemies.

My skepticism flew out the window the moment my partner got hooked onto the game — and that was a few minutes into the first level. There are many playable characters to choose from. My partner always chooses Toadette (we even went to Halloween dressed as Toad and Toadette) while I go for Yoshi.

We work together to defeat enemies and traverse some obstacles, but we also compete to see who can jump the highest to reach the top of the flagpole at the end of each level — a bit of competition never hurt anyone.

Available on Nintendo Switch.

Untitled Goose Game

(Image credit: Panic)

You know that meme about being a silly goose? My partner and I refer to one another with that term of endearment, so it's no wonder that we love playing Untitled Goose Game together.

I had just finished my single player campaign when I first met my partner, and it was around that time that the publisher had released a free two player update. And what's better than one annoying goose? Two very annoying geese.

The goal is simple: you are two geese going around an unsuspecting village and pulling pranks on the residents. There are five main areas and you're given quest items to check off. You'll be asked to steal a boy's glasses, make the gardener wear his sun hat, make a man spit out his tea, among other things. How you achieve these is entirely up to you and your partner. And as a goose, you can honk your heart out.

If you're playing with another person, you can also steal flowers to give to each other — now that is cute. There's tactical advantages here too. One of you can honk (or spread your wings) to distract an NPC while the other steals, say, a bell. It's a lot of fun and can get very chaotic, perfect for a night in.

Available on Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, PS4, Xbox One.

Overcooked

(Image credit: Team 17 Digital)

Overcooked and Overcooked 2 are our most-played two player title. Thing is, Overcooked (and its sequel) don't really have plotlines. The overarching theme is that you and up to three other players must save the Onion Kingdom by whipping up dishes, from pancakes to pizzas.

Each level lasts just a few minutes, and the levels vary in difficulty. Some are so easy that we've scored 1,000 points straight away, whereas some make us want to pull our hair out.

My partner and I rarely argue — bordering on 'never' — but it's during Overcooked and in-between our characters burning meals that we've argued. Phrases like "Why aren't you doing the dishes?!" and "Please, for the love of all that's good, throw me a banana!" get yelled out a lot. If we fail a level, we'll pout and hmph and give each other the side-eye or the cold shoulder for a while afterwards.

But we always laugh about it later because we never argue outside of playing this twisted, fantastic, chaotic game. If you want to put your relationship to the test, Overcooked is the title for you, because if you get out of an hour of playing the game unscathed, you know your partner's a keeper.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia.

Mario Kart 8

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best games ever made. Period. It's no wonder it's earned a spot on this list.

A racing game where you play as classic Nintendo characters and throw magical items to ruin another's race? Who can say no to that? I won't lie, we don't play Mario Kart 8 that often as our free time together is taken up by either Overcooked or 51 Worldwide Games (see below), but we still have a blast whenever we get behind the wheel. She picks Toadette (surprise) and I play as Link (because I love the new-gen Zelda games).

When I bought the Booster Course Pass which unlocked 48 new courses, my partner was delighted to see Maple Treeway was part of it. There are a few reasons she loves it. She has fond memories of playing it on her Wii. She loves the music. Autumn is her favorite season (after spring), and she loves trees. While she likes the calming aspect of Maple Treeway, I like the chaotic energy of every Rainbow Road track — opposites do attract, they say.

Mario Kart 8 is an all-time classic, and if there's anything that would make us go splitsies on the Nintendo Switch 2, it would be Mario Kart World.

Available on Nintendo Switch, Wii U.

51 Worldwide Games

(Image credit: NDcube)

51 Worldwide Games is somewhat of an underdog. I'm not sure many people are aware of its existence as I've only ever met one other person who owns the game. I believe it's one game everyone should have, especially if you or your partner likes board and card games.

As the name suggests, the game consists of 51 games from around the world, such as chess, Yahtzee, four-in-a-row, air hockey, and more.

It's perhaps one of the most chill games out there and carries a lovely sense of nostalgia which both my partner and I adore. There's even a fishing game where both of you just fish with relaxing music playing in the background. We love 51 Worldwide Games for its simplicity. It's the perfect game for when you don't want to exercise too much brain power, and don't want the stress of, say, Overcooked.

Also, if you can't make space for a chessboard in a small apartment, you can at least play it virtually — and that goes for all the board games included in 51 Worldwide Games.

Available on Nintendo Switch.

I love my PS5, but it's my Nintendo Switch my partner adores more thanks to how easy it is to play co-op games on it.

All five games I've mentioned are extremely fun in their own unique ways. There are many, many couch co-op games there that I'm yet to play with my partner, such as Split Fiction. There may be other hidden gems — like 51 Worldwide Games — we haven't discovered yet either. The upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 may bring new titles with new mechanics too, and we can't wait to dive into them.

For now, I'd recommend everyone to get Untitled Goose Game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8, and 51 Worldwide Games — trust me, your non-gamer partner will thank you.