Save $41 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick + Xbox controller bundle thanks to this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, which means you can save big on video games, accessories and more. I just found a deal that should make you happy if you’ve ever wanted to try Xbox games without buying a console.

Right now, Amazon is bundling the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Robot White Core Wireless Controller and a free month of Game Pass for new members for $78. That’s a savings of $41 from the usual $120 price, which is a fantastic deal for newcomers. I’m not sure how long this deal will last, so it might be wise to take advantage now before it’s too late.

You don't need an Xbox console to play Xbox games thanks to this fantastic deal. This bundle packages the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with the Robot White Core Wireless Controller, along with a free month of Game Pass Ultimate (for new members) for only $78. Not only is that a $41 savings from the usual bundle, but it's also hundreds of dollars less than an Xbox!



This bundle is on sale less than a month after Xbox partnered with Amazon to bring the Xbox app to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. As we reported, you can now play the best Xbox Series X games on your TV without a console. If you have a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or a Fire TV Stick 4K plugged into the back of your TV, you can play the latest Xbox games via the cloud. You’ll also need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for this to work along with a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller — both of which are part of this bundle.

At launch, Xbox games on Amazon Fire TV will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in 25 countries, with more countries possibly being added over time. Right now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is limited to Fire TV Stick Max and Fire TV Stick 4K, but the Xbox app might arrive on other Fire TV devices in the future.