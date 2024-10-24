PlayStation launches early Black Friday sale with PS5 games from $2 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The latest PlayStation Store sale offers gaming discounts that compete with the best early Black Friday deals. The annual sales mega-event is just a few weeks away, but you don’t need to wait until then to save on some essential PS5 games including Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more.

There are more than 2,000 discounts in the PlayStation Sale Essential Picks sale but my personal pick of the bunch would be Hitman: World of Assassination - Part One for $2 . Yes, that’s $2 for a full Hitman game. And if you enjoy this initial taster of the WOA trilogy, you can purchase an upgrade pack that adds the following two chapters at a discounted rate as well.

Some of my other favorite picks include Little Nightmares 2 for $13 (was $39), No Man’s Sky for $23 (was $59) and the very underrated Watch Dogs: Legion for $10 (was $69). These are just some of the great PS5 games in this sale, and I’m rounding my top picks down below.

I’m also finding the best early Black Friday PS5 game deals at Amazon for those gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download. So, let’s dive into the deals…

Best PlayStation Store deals under $20

Best PS5 game deals right now

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated. However, if you're more of a pro ball fan, Madden NFL 25 is also on sale for $49 at Best Buy