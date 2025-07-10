I bought only one thing in this year’s Prime Day sales — and it’s one of the best PS5 games for animal lovers

It's day three of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales and we've found some killer deals on PS5 accessories and games.

Last night when I was in bed, I was scrolling through my Amazon app just to see if anything caught my eye that I'd like to buy for myself. "I want for nothing," I thought to myself, until a very specific PS5 game popped up on my feed... and I immediately bought it.

Planet Zoo (PS5 Edition) is currently available for $33 at Amazon U.S. and £21 at Amazon U.K. That's a killer deal, and one I'm sure animal lovers will find it hard to resist. I mean, no offense, but if you don't buy this game, do you really love animals?

U.K. deal Planet Zoo PS5 Edition (U.K.): was £39 now £21 at Amazon In the U.K., the deal is even better. Planet Zoo (PS5 Edition) is currently discounted by 46% — now you see why I bought it? You can get it for £21 instead of its retail price of £39.

As a child/teenager, I was borderline obsessed with Zoo Tycoon. I loved building enclosures and looking after red pandas, elephants, lions and the like. The game fed well into my love for animals and birds. But I'm a console gamer, and when Planet Zoo was launched on PC, I was sad I couldn't get it — until now.

When it gets delivered tomorrow (thank you, Amazon next-day delivery), catch me spending my entire weekend building the greatest zoo ever. I'm really looking forward to the different modes the game offers. I could opt for Career Mode with its pre-made scenarios and lengthy list of goals and objectives to complete, such as achieving a guest satisfaction score. From every Let's Play I've watched on YouTube, I know these guests can be demanding... but I will impress them.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

But I'm mostly looking forward to the Sandbox mode, which gives you a blank canvas and you can do whatever you like, build your zoo however you want it. I love red pandas (I have a tattoo of one) so I might just populate all the enclosures with nothing but red pandas. They will be happy and healthy and, like me, they will want for nothing.

Of course, I'll have access to animals from all across the world: lions, zebras and cheetahs from the African savannah, Bengal tigers from my home country of India, polar bears from the Arctis, penguins from frozen Antarctica, and lots more! Things may go wrong, enclosures may break down, guests may complain, but I know I'm going to thoroughly enjoy every minute.

I can't wait to get started. I'm so happy I bought this game. Planet Zoo (PS5 Edition) is available for just $39 / £21 at Amazon for Prime Day, and if you haven't bought it already, what are you waiting for?

Don't forget to tune into our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog as we cover the final two days of the sale, and check out all the freebies you can secure this week!