NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #92 (Monday, June 3 2024)
Need help with Strands #92? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Better with age" — is surprisingly tough if you're not much of a foodie.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #92, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #92, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #92.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #92 is... "Better with age".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "An acquired taste".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- BUCK
- MIST
- TRUST
- SOUR
- GUTS
- RUST
- RICH
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'D'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's FERMENTED.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #92
Drumroll, please...
- KOMBUCHA
- YOGURT
- SAUERKRAUT
- MISO
- KIMCHI
- KEFIR
...and the spangram was FERMENTED.
Clues used: 0
🔵🟡🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. This is a tricky puzzle if you're not into fermented foods. In fact, if it weren't for me immediately spotting KOMBUCHA spelt out along the top, I might have been left struggling.
That instant gift set me onto the spangram right away. FERMENTED starts halfway down the board on the left and snakes all the up to near the top right-hand corner.
Even with knowledge of what the theme was and the kinds of things I was looking for, this was still a bit of a struggle.
YOGURT was a fairly easy one, as the spangram cordoned off the first four letters. And that led to me getting SAUERKRAUT and MISO to complete the bottom half.
That left just two answers to find in the top of the board. Fortunately, I spotted KIMCHI relatively quickly which exposed KEFIR - otherwise I'm not entirely convinced I would have got it.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #91 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.