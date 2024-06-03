NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #92 (Monday, June 3 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Better with age" — is surprisingly tough if you're not much of a foodie.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #92, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #92, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #92.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #92 is... "Better with age".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "An acquired taste".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BUCK

MIST

TRUST

SOUR

GUTS

RUST

RICH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'D'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FERMENTED.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #92

Drumroll, please...

KOMBUCHA

YOGURT

SAUERKRAUT

MISO

KIMCHI

KEFIR

...and the spangram was FERMENTED.

Clues used: 0

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is a tricky puzzle if you're not into fermented foods. In fact, if it weren't for me immediately spotting KOMBUCHA spelt out along the top, I might have been left struggling.

That instant gift set me onto the spangram right away. FERMENTED starts halfway down the board on the left and snakes all the up to near the top right-hand corner.

Even with knowledge of what the theme was and the kinds of things I was looking for, this was still a bit of a struggle.

YOGURT was a fairly easy one, as the spangram cordoned off the first four letters. And that led to me getting SAUERKRAUT and MISO to complete the bottom half.

That left just two answers to find in the top of the board. Fortunately, I spotted KIMCHI relatively quickly which exposed KEFIR - otherwise I'm not entirely convinced I would have got it.

Yesterday's Strands answers

