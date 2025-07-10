These hidden Prime Day deals start from $3 — 15 Amazon deals I’d shop now Adidas, Levi’s, toys, home decor and more

Amazon Prime Day is going strong, but you’ll have to look a little beyond Amazon’s main storefront to find these awesome Haul deals. Amazon’s Haul store is offering massive savings on big-brand items, with up to 50% off.

Right now Amazon Haul’s Crazy Low section has decor, jewellery, tech accessories and more from $3. You guessed it, these prices are crazy low. I’m also a big fan of the Brand Faves section that takes up to 50% off apparel, pet products and more from big brands.

Keep scrolling to see the items I’d add to my Amazon Haul cart. Note: some prices will vary based on your selections of size or color. For more savings, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog.

Best Amazon Haul deals

Crazy Low: deals under $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul's Crazy Low section has deals on jewellery, tech accessories and more all for $5.99 or less.

Brand faves: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is taking up to 50% off items from big-name brands! You'll find apparel from Adidas, Calvin Klein and Levi's, toys, games, decor, home essentials and more.

Off to college: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Shop everything you need for college at Amazon Haul! You'll find dorm decor, school supplies, apparel and more at super-cheap prices.

Apparel

Deer Stags Comfort Slippers (Men's): was $40 now $17 at Amazon Who wouldn't want a pair of comfy slippers? Though you might have to search through the different color options to find your preferred size, you can get epic savings on these Deer Stags right now. Plus, these are super popular with Amazon customers with a 4.4 star rating based on over 20,000 reviews.

Accessories

Case-Mate Protective AirPod Case Cover: was $6 now $4 at Amazon This AirPods case is suitable for the 1st and 2nd gen AirPods models, and is perfect to keep them protected from dirt and dust. It also has a handy clip to keep them attached to your bag or belt!

Decor

Single-Sided Handheld Makeup Mirror: was $5 now $4 at Amazon This has to be the cutest mirror you'll find for Prime Day. It has a soft pink frame with an easy-to-use handle. Plus, there's a hole to hang it up when you're not using it.

Toys and games

Squishmallows Original 12-Inch: was $16 now $6 at Amazon Add to your Squishmallows collection! Right now you can grab the cute green Praying Mantis 12-inch plush for just $6. Other designs are available with varying discounts.

Hasbro Gaming Boggle: was $19 now $12 at Amazon While it might not beat out Scrabble in terms of name recognition, Boggle is one of the most fun word games out there. Shake the dice box, flip the timer and do your best to get the highest score with your best word combinations!

What is Amazon Haul?

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring cheap deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories with selling partners across the globe.

Delivery times are between one to two weeks and all products purchased through Amazon Haul are either delivered directly by the seller or via Fulfillment by Amazon. They're also protected by Amazon's A-to-z guarantee, which means Amazon scans sellers and devices to ensure they're safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations.