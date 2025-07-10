These hidden Prime Day deals start from $3 — 15 Amazon deals I’d shop now Adidas, Levi’s, toys, home decor and more
Some of the best Prime Day deals start from $3 in this Haul sale
Amazon Prime Day is going strong, but you’ll have to look a little beyond Amazon’s main storefront to find these awesome Haul deals. Amazon’s Haul store is offering massive savings on big-brand items, with up to 50% off.
Right now Amazon Haul’s Crazy Low section has decor, jewellery, tech accessories and more from $3. You guessed it, these prices are crazy low. I’m also a big fan of the Brand Faves section that takes up to 50% off apparel, pet products and more from big brands.
Keep scrolling to see the items I’d add to my Amazon Haul cart. Note: some prices will vary based on your selections of size or color. For more savings, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog.
Quick Links
- see all Amazon Prime Day deals right now!
- Crazy Low: jewellery, tech accessories and more under $5
- Off to college sale: deals from $3
- Brand faves: up to 50% off Adidas, Levi's, Calvin Klein and more
- Case-Mate Protective AirPod Case Cover: was $6 now $4
- Linenspa Chenille Bath Mat: was $9 now $6
- Portable & Foldable Round Laundry Basket: was $9 now $7
- Hasbro Gaming Boggle Word Game: was $19 now $12
- Saucony No Show Athletic Sport Socks (Women's): was $14 now from $13
- Deer Stags Comfort Slippers (Men's): was $40 now from $17
Best Amazon Haul deals
Crazy Low: deals under $5 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul's Crazy Low section has deals on jewellery, tech accessories and more all for $5.99 or less.
Brand faves: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is taking up to 50% off items from big-name brands! You'll find apparel from Adidas, Calvin Klein and Levi's, toys, games, decor, home essentials and more.
Off to college: deals from $3 @ Amazon
Shop everything you need for college at Amazon Haul! You'll find dorm decor, school supplies, apparel and more at super-cheap prices.
Apparel
These Levi Strauss skinny jeans are now on sale from $9, depending on your choice of size and color. Their slim fit and stretchy fabric look flattering, and they come in a range of eye-catching colors and prints.
These stylish New Balance slides can now be yours starting from $10, depending on your choices of size and color. Their contoured footbed cradles your feet, making them super comfortable whether you're relaxing at home or running errands.
These high-quality Saucony socks are designed for runners, but they're super comfy for casual wear too. Right now you can get a pack of 6 for $13.
Massive savings apply to certain sizes and colors of these Adidas track pants. These are super soft and stylish to boot, with Adidas' iconic three-stripes design running down the side.
Prime Day is the best time of year to stock up on the essentials, and right now you can snag this two-pack of briefs starting from $17 depending on your choice of size and color.
Who wouldn't want a pair of comfy slippers? Though you might have to search through the different color options to find your preferred size, you can get epic savings on these Deer Stags right now. Plus, these are super popular with Amazon customers with a 4.4 star rating based on over 20,000 reviews.
Accessories
This AirPods case is suitable for the 1st and 2nd gen AirPods models, and is perfect to keep them protected from dirt and dust. It also has a handy clip to keep them attached to your bag or belt!
How could you resist dressing your pup up like Star Wars' C3PO? This soft and lightweight dog harness is perfect for walks, whether you plan to stay on earth or explore the galaxy.
Decor
This has to be the cutest mirror you'll find for Prime Day. It has a soft pink frame with an easy-to-use handle. Plus, there's a hole to hang it up when you're not using it.
This super-soft bath mat will improve your bathroom's looks and functionality! It has a non-slip backing, and its chenille fabric absorbs liquid and dries fast.
This laundry basket's simple design means it fits in well with any decor, and its lightweight foldable design makes it easy to transport around the house.
Toys and games
Add to your Squishmallows collection! Right now you can grab the cute green Praying Mantis 12-inch plush for just $6. Other designs are available with varying discounts.
While it might not beat out Scrabble in terms of name recognition, Boggle is one of the most fun word games out there. Shake the dice box, flip the timer and do your best to get the highest score with your best word combinations!
What is Amazon Haul?
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring cheap deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories with selling partners across the globe.
Delivery times are between one to two weeks and all products purchased through Amazon Haul are either delivered directly by the seller or via Fulfillment by Amazon. They're also protected by Amazon's A-to-z guarantee, which means Amazon scans sellers and devices to ensure they're safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.