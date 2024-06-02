NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #91 (Sunday, June 2 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Nailed it!" — isn't too tough, once you figure out what it refers to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #91, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #91, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #91.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #91 is... "Nailed it!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Need a hand?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LORE

TIRE

TEAR

TIME

STORE

STORM

LUST

BATS

POTS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MANICURE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #91

Drumroll, please...

BUFF

MOISTURIZE

FILE

CLEANSE

COLOR

BASE

TOPPER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MANICURE.

Clues used: 0

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too tricky today, as long as you're familiar with nail care. And even if you're not, you can still muddle through as I did.

I was helped by spotting the spangram - MANICURE - right away. This saved me looking for a DIY angle from the 'Nailed it!' theme, and allowed me to pick up some low-hanging fruit in the top-left segment. BUFF, MOISTURIZE and FILE are all obvious nail-care-related words, even to someone largely ignorant such as myself.

I then spotted CLEANSE in the bottom right-hand corner, which felt plausible and turned out to be right. That, in turn, neatly cordoned off COLOR in the bottom left.

Two words remained, both in the top right. On a whim, I tried BASE, which turned out to be right. That left TOPPER - a word I'm not familiar with in the context of nail care, but something that was, again, correct.

Nothing too taxing then, but it would be nice if I got something I'm an expert in tomorrow!

Yesterday's Strands answers

