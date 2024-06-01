NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #90 (Saturday, June 1 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Start the day right" — is pretty straightforward (even if one of the answers seem odd, as a Brit!)

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #90, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #90, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #90.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #90 is... "Start the day right".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The most important meal of the day."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MELT

FEAST

AGES

ASKS

BRASS

COAST

TALES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BREAKFAST.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #90

Drumroll, please...

EGGS

HASH

BACON

SAUSAGE

WAFFLE

QUICHE

OATMEAL

...and the spangram was BREAKFAST.

Hi Strands fans. I found this to be the easiest puzzle in a while, even if one of the answers seems entirely foreign from my side of the Atlantic!

But I'm getting ahead of myself. I immediately associated the theme - "Start the day right" - with breakfast, and the two 'G's next to each other on the top row only confirmed this, as I quickly joined up EGGS. From there, I hunted for the spangram of BREAKFAST, which came pretty quickly too, spanning from left to right across the board.

That left HASH isolated in a small container in the top left for my next word, and I was obviously on the hunt for BACON, which I duly found hidden in the bottom right. SAUSAGE and WAFFLE completed the bottom half of the board.

I must say, the final two gave me some problems. We have QUICHE in the UK, but it's definitely not a breakfast food. I'd possibly not have got this, if it weren't for the 'Q' making me go for it on a hunch.

That left only one answer to find: I connected OATMEAL and finished the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

