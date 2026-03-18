<p id="7b092f5a-6b43-4407-a9ba-7cbd0c2cf522"><strong>Good morning, deal hunters!</strong></p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to Tom's Guide Australia's official coverage of the Afterpay Day sales. I've followed the past three Aussie-exclusive sales, and I'm on deck to find you the best Afterpay Day deals this sale has to offer.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">In case you've never heard of Afterpay Day, it's a biannual event run by the online payments brand in partnership with major retailers Australia-wide. The sale typically runs for four days, with this event scheduled to wrap up on Sunday, March 22.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'm expecting to see some stellar deals pop up and I'll do my best to bring them to you live as they appear. Happy shopping!</p>