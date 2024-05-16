NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #74 (Thursday, May 16 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Tasty!" — is pretty clear in what it's looking for, but some of the words can be tricky, all the same.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #74, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #74, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #74.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #74 is... "Tasty!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "It's on the tip of my tongue!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MUSE

TRIP

LAST

BELT

TIER

FLUMES

MESS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FLAVORS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #74?

Drumroll, please...

SALTY

BITTER

SPICY

PICQUANT

TART

UMAMI

SWEET

SOUR

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FLAVORS.

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today: "Tasty!" immediately makes me think of tastebuds, and that quickly got me onto the various kinds of flavors.

The only real surprise is that the spangram came fourth, but that was only because I was rapidly spotting different kinds of taste. SALTY in the top right-hand corner jumped out immediately, followed by BITTER to its left.

SPICY was pretty obvious in the bottom right, too, and that left the most obscure answer spelled out above it: PIQUANT.

These four words on the board showed that the spangram had to start or end in 'SR' and following that backwards led to FLAVORS. That left only four letters in the bottom quadrant, which spelled out TART.

The remaining three were pretty straightforward, especially when I noticed the two 'M's, which had to be part of UMAMI. Just SWEET and SOUR to go, which completed the puzzle, but did disappointingly leave me craving Chinese food when I have a full fridge. Thanks, Strands.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #73 right here.