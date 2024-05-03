NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #61 (Friday, May 3, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme - "A shade envious?" - jumped out at me right away, but it may feel a touch too cryptic for some.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #61, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #61, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #61.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #61 is... "A shade envious?".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: It ain't easy being green.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

COAL

REST

JUICE

FORT

POST

RICH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GREENS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #61?

Drumroll, please...

EMERALD

JUNGLE

OLIVE

ARTICHOKE

FOREST

PISTACHIO

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GREENS.

Clues used: 0.

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found the theme a little bit obvious today. Green is the color universally associated with envy, so I cottoned onto the topic right away.

In fact, it's the first time I've got the spangram before any of the other answers, as I spotted GREENS snaking across the board from left to right.

Now I'd confirmed it was shades of green, EMERALD was one I was looking for, and I spotted it starting above the 'S' in the spangram. That was followed by JUNGLE just below the first 'E'.

OLIVE was right there in the top right-hand corner, just waiting to be picked, and that revealed ARTICHOKE to its left (not a shade I've heard of in the UK, but it makes sense!)

FOREST was directly below that, and that just left the tightly-coiled PISTACHIO in the bottom right segment to complete the game.

