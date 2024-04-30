NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #58 (Tuesday, April 30, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Once you've got the first word, everything should fall into place (yes, there is a word with two Zs in!)

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #58, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #58, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #58.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #58 is... "Pour it on".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Take a dip.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POINT

RICH

SOIL

KEEP

LION

CHUTE

RATS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'T'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CONDIMENT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #58?

Drumroll, please...

SRIRACHA

TZATZIKI

MAYO

KETCHUP

AIOLI

MUSTARD

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CONDIMENT.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A moderately tricky one until you get your first word on the board, then it's plain sailing. The presence of not one, but two Zs was particuarly intriguing.

Initially, I thought "Pour it on" refered to either wines (a relief it wasn't, as I know nothing about wines) or something like breakfast cereals. However, when I spotted SRIRACHA in the top-right corner, I quickly realized it was one of my favorite topics: condiments!

Indeed, I found the spangram - CONDIMENT - immediately afterwards, and then nothing gave me any trouble. TZATZIKI was the cause of those two Zs, and that left MAYO as the only word on the right-hand side.

It was simple to mop up the left side. KETCHUP came first, then AIOLI. It didn't take long to figure out that MUDSRAT was an anagram of MUSTARD to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #57 right here.