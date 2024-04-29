NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #57 (Monday, April 29, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? The theme isn't that obvious, once you get the first couple you should be on a roll.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #57, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #57, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #57.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #57 is... "Name dropping".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Top of the pops.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPAIN

BEAN

RIPE

NAPS

BRAND

MUSE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MUSICIANS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #57?

Drumroll, please...

SEAL

PRINCE

BRANDY

PINK

MEATLOAF

JEWEL

COMMON

...and the spangram was MUSICIANS.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Another somewhat cryptic theme here, but pretty easy once you get a couple on the board that you're looking for one-name musicians (though no room for Beyonce, Sting, Morrissey or Cher I note).

I got kind of lucky by putting SEAL in with during my usual attempt to build up incorrect words for the clue section above. Once I realized that was right, I immediately spotted PRINCE and it was obvious what the connection was. I entered the spangram of MUSICIANS from left to right and looked for the next artist.

I saw BRANDY snaking between the spangram and SEAL, and then noticed PINK hiding in the top-right corner. This left a single path for the trickiest name in the puzzle: MEATLOAF.

JEWEL followed and I only had one left. I'd never heard of COMMON, but it clearly wasn't going to be "NOMMOC"...

Yesterday's Strands answers

