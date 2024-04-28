NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #56 (Sunday, April 27, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? While I found today's puzzle quite a bit easier than the last two, if you need a hand, we've got you covered.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #56, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #56, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #56.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #56 is... "Coming clean".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Rub-a-dub-dub: it's time for a scrub.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CORN

PEAS

PIES

DITCH

DIET

PINE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SHOWER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #56?

Drumroll, please...

SPONGE

RAZOR

SHAMPOO

WASHCLOTH

SOAP

CONDITIONER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SHOWER.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

A nice and easy one today. The theme was immediately obvious, and I found myself connecting clue after clue like some puzzle wizard - which, as anybody who reads my Wordle column will know, I most certainly am not.

I spotted SPONGE spelled out from the top left corner right away, and then my eye was drawn to 'Z' as a particularly unusual letter for the grid. Sure enough, I was able to form RAZOR around it. SHAMPOO quickly followed, and then I noticed the word SHOWER spelled out underneath - which unexpectedly turned out to be today's spangram.

WASHCLOTH was a bit trickier, as some people would probably stop after 'H', but I assumed it was going to be a bit longer given the amount of letters left over. SOAP, however, was short and sweet.

That left just 11 letters, so I got my (figurative, I assume you) anagram hat on and got to work. It didn't take me long to figure out the mystery word was CONDITIONER.

Yesterday's Strands answers

