NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #429 (Tuesday, May 6 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I'm in lobe" — is a bit tricky to decode.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #429, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #429, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #429.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #429 is... "I'm in lobe".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Specific jewelery".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POOR

DRONE

PHONE

ACRE

GULP

ANGER

SCOPING

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EARRINGS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #429?

Drumroll, please...

CUFF

STUD

PLUG

HOOP

TEARDROP

CLIPON

CHANDELIER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was EARRINGS

Strands #429

“I'm in lobe”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. This was an infuriating game of trial and error for me, as someone who has never shopped for EARRINGS before!

I had to use a clue to get started, which revealed CUFF. I saw STUD below it, and those combined to make me realize this was about types of earring.

Unfortunately, I don't really know any names for earrings, so the rest of the puzzle was a tedious game of connecting letters that could plausibly describe kinds of jewelery.

I found HOOP above my two existing words, and then PLUG on the opposite side of the board. TEARDROP was a good one, taking up the entire top-left corner.

But after that I was stumped, and needed to use another clue which revealed CLIPON in the top right. That cleared enough space for me to get CHANDERLIER from top to bottom.

All that was left was for me to connect the spangram of EARRINGS written backwards from bottom to top. I don't know how I missed this before, given I spent much of my early time looking for the word "ear", but better late than never I suppose...

Yesterday's Strands answers

