Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What a trill!" — is pretty straightforward, as long as you don't misread it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #425, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #425, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #425.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #425 is... "What a trill!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Avian musicians".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BALD

CROWS

SOCK

WING

WRING

DECKS

WARN

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BIRDSONG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #425?

Drumroll, please...

SPARROW

CHICKADEE

WREN

CARDINAL

WARBLER

LARK

...and the spangram was SONGBIRDS

Strands #425

“What a trill!”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. As long as you don't misread the theme - "What a trill!" - today's puzzle isn't too bad. Trilling is, of course, associated with SONGBIRDS: the spangram, that's spelt across the board from left to right.

It turns out I'm no ornotholagist, so couldn't easily tell you which birds can sing and which cannot. So it was more of a case of finding any bird names I recognized at all.

Fortunately, that was easy enough. I spotted SPARROW in the top-right corner, followed by CHICKADEE to its left to complete the top half of the board rather quickly.

The lower segment started with WREN in the bottom-right corner, and proceeded with CARDINAL to its left. That just left WARBLER in the bottom-left corner and LARK above it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #424 right here.