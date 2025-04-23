NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #417 (Thursday, April 24 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Coarse material" — is pretty easy to decode, but is not without its challenges.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #417, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #417, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #417.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #417 is... "Coarse material"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "That chafes."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MICE

PANTS

LAKES

FOOL

LUCK

RAKES

PUMP

HEMP

PETS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with F.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ROUGHSTUFF.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #417?

Drumroll, please...

BARK

LOOFAH

PUMICE

ROPE

SACKCLOTH

SANDPAPER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ROUGHSTUFF

Strands #417

“Coarse material”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice partner to yesterday's puzzle, which was all about fuzzy things. Today, it's about coarse textures.

That meant I got the spangram of ROUGHSTUFF spelt from top to bottom right away. With the grid neatly divided in two, I quickly stormed through all the answers on the right-hand side in order from top to bottom: BARK, LOOFAH, PUMICE and ROPE.

Only two were left to find on the left-hand side, but that actually made things trickier, and ultimately I had to use a clue. It revealed SACKCLOTH, which was annoying, as I'd already unsuccessfully tried to connect "cloths".

In any case, all that was left was to decode the anagram of RPEAPNDSA. It was, of course, SANDPAPER.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #416 right here.