NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #404 (Friday, April 11 2025)
Need help with Strands #404? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Buzzing in" — is a nice partner to yesterday's 'buzz' themed game, but with a wholly different meaning.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #404, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #404, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #404.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #404 is... "Buzzing in".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Playing for the prize".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- RADIO
- SHARP
- READY
- DREAMY
- DASH
- MESH
- RASHERS
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's GAMESHOWS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #404?
Drumroll, please...
- LINGO
- PYRAMID
- JEOPARDY
- CATCHPHRASE
- PASSWORD
...and the spangram was GANESGIWS.
Strands #404
“Buzzing in”
💡🔵💡🔵
💡🔵🟡🔵
🔵
Hi Strands fans. This is one that's pretty hard going if you're not in the U.S. "Buzzing in" is all about game shows, and not all of them have international versions.
That meant I needed no fewer than three clues before I figured out what was going on. The first two answers they revealed - LINGO and PYRAMID - meant absolutely nothing to me. It was only when the third revealed JEOPARDY that I recognized the name of a show.
With that in mind, I connected the spangram of GAMESHOWS across the board, and began looking for TV shows I had heard of.
CATCHPHRASE, spelt backwards from the bottom-right corner, does have a U.K version, which helped. And even though we don't have PASSWORD over here, it was reasonably straightforward to figure out the answer from the remaining letters in the bottom-left corner.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #403 right here.
