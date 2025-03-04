NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #367 (Wednesday, March 5 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Ahoy!" — is obviously nautical, but that doesn't reveal too much.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #367, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #367, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #367.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #367 is... "Ahoy!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "I like big boats, and I cannot lie".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FLORETS

STORE

BEAR

GLORY

SPAM

MAST

SPOUT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with H and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HISTORICSHIPS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #367?

Drumroll, please...

VICTORY

TITANIC

BEAGLE

MAYFLOWER

BOUNTY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Strands #367

“Ahoy!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. I do like it when the NYT puzzle setters make an answer in the shape of the word, and there's a doozie here with the spangram formed to resemble a boat.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. While the theme of "Ahoy!" was clearly nautical in nature, I still almost reached for a clue, until I saw the word VICTORY in the bottom-right corner.

That made me realize that today's puzzle was all about famous ships, and I was able to get TITANIC in the bottom left, followed by BEAGLE above it. I then found MAYFLOWER in the top left, followed by BOUNTY on the opposite side.

Despite only having the spangram left to find, I was a bit stumped here. I could see that the word "ships" was in the mix, but I couldn't see how to connect it to a longer word.

Eventually, I decided to take off the letters that make up "ships" and just focus on the rest as an anagram: TSIHORIC. That made it easier: it was, of course, HISTORICSHIPS.

Yesterday's Strands answers

