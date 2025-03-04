NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #367 (Wednesday, March 5 2025)

Need help with Strands #367? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Ahoy!" — is obviously nautical, but that doesn't reveal too much.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #367, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #367, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #367.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #367 is... "Ahoy!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "I like big boats, and I cannot lie".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • FLORETS
  • STORE
  • BEAR
  • GLORY
  • SPAM
  • MAST
  • SPOUT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with H and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HISTORICSHIPS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #367?

Drumroll, please...

  • VICTORY
  • TITANIC
  • BEAGLE
  • MAYFLOWER
  • BOUNTY

Strands #367

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Strands #367

“Ahoy!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. I do like it when the NYT puzzle setters make an answer in the shape of the word, and there's a doozie here with the spangram formed to resemble a boat.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. While the theme of "Ahoy!" was clearly nautical in nature, I still almost reached for a clue, until I saw the word VICTORY in the bottom-right corner.

That made me realize that today's puzzle was all about famous ships, and I was able to get TITANIC in the bottom left, followed by BEAGLE above it. I then found MAYFLOWER in the top left, followed by BOUNTY on the opposite side.

Despite only having the spangram left to find, I was a bit stumped here. I could see that the word "ships" was in the mix, but I couldn't see how to connect it to a longer word.

Eventually, I decided to take off the letters that make up "ships" and just focus on the rest as an anagram: TSIHORIC. That made it easier: it was, of course, HISTORICSHIPS.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #366 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

