NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #361 (Thursday, February 27 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Living large" — is deceptively tricky, even with a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #361, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #361, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #361.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #361 is... "Living large".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Think big."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PIES

GEAR

SURGES

PUTTER

GEESE

SUGAR

FEAR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with F.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BIGSTUFF.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #361?

Drumroll, please...

BIRD

FOOT

BREAK

CHEESE

SPENDER

LEAGUES

PICTURE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BIGSTUFF.

Strands #361

“Living large”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. I really struggled with today's puzzle, even though it really isn't that complicated.

"Living large" is a theme that's all about big things, but I didn't cotton on right away, and used a clue that revealed BIRD in the bottom-right corner. When I found FOOT immediately above it, I was completely on board.

But that didn't mean it was easygoing, and I wasted a lot of time looking for "apple". Instead, I eventually found BREAK above FOOT, and then CHEESE in the bottom-left corner.

SPENDER was in the top-left corner, but then I was stumped enough to use another clue. It revealed LEAGUES in the top-right corner, which allowed me to get PICTURE to its left.

That revealed the full path of the spangram, and I'm kind of surprised I didn't get it earlier. It was, of course, BIGSTUFF.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #360 right here.