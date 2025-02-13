NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #348 (Friday, February 14 2025)

Need help with Strands #348? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Will you be my valentine?" — is somewhat predictable, given the day.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #348, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #348, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #348.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #348 is... "Will you be my valentine?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Pet names".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • SPIKE
  • HEAR
  • GORE
  • BAND
  • MOOSE
  • SMOKER
  • TEAR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with T.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ENDEARMENT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #348?

Drumroll, please...

  • LOVEBUG
  • ANGEL
  • HONEY
  • DARLING
  • SNOOKUMS
  • POOKIE

Strands #348

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GREETINGS.

Strands #348

“Will you be my valentine?”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. To absolutely nobody's surprise, today's puzzle is all about Valentine's Day - something that the theme of "Will you be my valentine?" makes no secret of.

After failing with "love", and "heart", I realized this was slightly more tricky than it seemed. But then I got LOVEBUG in the bottom right and it clicked that this was about pet names. I followed it up with ANGEL above it, and HONEY to its left.

DARLING in the bottom-left corner followed, and I was then able to figure out the spangram: ENDEARMENT, snaking around the middle of the board.

Two answers were left in the top segment. Annoyingly, I'd already tried SNOOKUMS, but spelt it with an 'E'. Still, with the correct spelling on the grid, I was able to figure out the final word: POOKIE in the top-left corner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #347 right here.

