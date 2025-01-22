NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #326 (Thursday, January 23 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Udderly delicious" — isn't exactly subtle, but could still cause some problems.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #326, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #326, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #326.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #326 is... "Udderly delicious".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Keep refrigerated".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BUTCH

CURT

LIMES

STUDY

PURELY

BROGUES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with D and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DAIRYPRODUCTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #326?

Drumroll, please...

MILK

BUTTER

CHEESE

YOGURT

CUSTARD

GELATO

...and the spangram was DAIRYPRODUCTS.

Strands #326

“Udderly delicious”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I doubt this one will trip up many players, excluding some vegans who aren't familiar with dairy products. As is often the case with themes based on puns, "Udderly delicious" is pretty clear from the get-go.

So I immediately found MILK in the top-right corner, followed by BUTTER in the bottom right. Filling the gap between the two was CHEESE, and the spangram - DAIRYPRODUCTS - neatly ran alongside all three of them from bottom to top.

Three answers were still outstanding. I located YOGURT in the middle of the left-hand side, followed by CUSTARD below it. That just left GELATO in the top-left corner to complete a pretty straightforward puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #325 right here.