NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #323 (Monday, January 20 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Curiouser and curiouser!" — will either instantly reveal the topic, or leave you completely nonplused.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #323, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #323, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #323.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #323 is... "Curiouser and curiouser!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Alice's adventures".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PART

BONE

HEAR

THAT

PILL

BROW

CREED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with D.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WONDERLAND.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #323?

Drumroll, please...

HATTER

CROQUET

DORMOUSE

CATERPILLAR

RABBIT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WONDERLAND.

Strands #323

“Curiouser and curiouser!”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's theme of "Curiouser and curiouser!" will either instantly reveal the topic, or leave you thoroughly bewildered.

Thankfully, I was in the former camp and instantly clocked that this had to be about the Lewis Caroll children's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

That led me to find HATTER in the top left, before connecting the spangram of WONDERLAND from the top to the bottom left-hand corner.

Interestingly, despite "alice" being a word you can connect on the grid, it isn't an answer, so I delved deeper into my knowledge of the book. I found DORMOUSE in the bottom right-hand corner, followed by CATERPILLAR curling caterpillar-like around the middle of the grid.

That left RABBIT at the top of the board to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #322 right here.