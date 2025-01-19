NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #323 (Monday, January 20 2025)
Need help with Strands #323? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Curiouser and curiouser!" — will either instantly reveal the topic, or leave you completely nonplused.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #323, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #323, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #323.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #323 is... "Curiouser and curiouser!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Alice's adventures".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PART
- BONE
- HEAR
- THAT
- PILL
- BROW
- CREED
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with D.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's WONDERLAND.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #323?
Drumroll, please...
- HATTER
- CROQUET
- DORMOUSE
- CATERPILLAR
- RABBIT
...and the spangram was WONDERLAND.
Strands #323
“Curiouser and curiouser!”
🔵🟡🔵🔵
🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's theme of "Curiouser and curiouser!" will either instantly reveal the topic, or leave you thoroughly bewildered.
Thankfully, I was in the former camp and instantly clocked that this had to be about the Lewis Caroll children's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
That led me to find HATTER in the top left, before connecting the spangram of WONDERLAND from the top to the bottom left-hand corner.
Interestingly, despite "alice" being a word you can connect on the grid, it isn't an answer, so I delved deeper into my knowledge of the book. I found DORMOUSE in the bottom right-hand corner, followed by CATERPILLAR curling caterpillar-like around the middle of the grid.
That left RABBIT at the top of the board to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #322 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.