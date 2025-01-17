NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #321 (Saturday, January 18 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "O ___! My ___!" — is not only tricky to decode, but the answers aren't obvious either.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #321, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #321, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #321.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #321 is... "O ___! My ___!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Fictional authority figures (or maybe heroes)".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PAINT

STAIN

VAIN

RANGERS

CLOAK

NUDE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with N.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CAPTAIN.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #321?

Drumroll, please...

HOOK

PLANET

CRUNCH

KANGAROO

OBVIOUS

UNDERPANTS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CAPTAIN.

Strands #321

“O ___! My ___!”

💡🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was an annoyingly tricky puzzle. It turns out that the theme of "O ___! My ___!" refers to the Walt Whitman poem "Oh Captain! My Captain", but that's something it took me a clue to figure out.

I had initially been looking for exclamations ("heavens", "goodness", "golly", etc.) but coming up empty I used a clue which revealed HOOK.

When I accidentally connected PLANET to its right, I realized this was about fictional captains, so duly connected the spangram of CAPTAIN across the middle of the board.

The remaining answers proved tricky. I couldn't see any of my likely candidates (Ahab, Kirk, Picard, America), so had to do things a little less tactically. I found CRUNCH in the top right, followed by KANGAROO on the left-hand side to complete the top half of the grid.

There were two answers on the bottom half, and neither jumped out to me. After a lot of trial and error, I connected OBVIOUS (which, ironically, was anything but) on the right-hand side, and that left just UNDERPANTS on the left to complete a rather tricky puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #320 right here.