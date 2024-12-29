NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #302 (Monday, December 30 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Keep it classical" — isn't too hard to decode, but does require some specialist knowledge.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #302, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #302, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #302.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #302 is... "Keep it classical".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Musical phrases."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MORE

PARTS

POLES

REVERT

CUTER

STAMPS

SITE

CORES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with N.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COMPOSITION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #302?

Drumroll, please...

PRELUDE

SONATA

SYMPHONY

CONCERTO

OVERTURE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was COMPOSITION.

Strands #302

“Keep it classical”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. A theme like "Keep it classical" could only really refer to classical music after all.

And while I might have spent time looking for names of composers in the grid, I quickly saw the spangram of COMPOSITION which made it clear that this was actually going to be about the different parts of classical compositions, rather than the artists themselves.

With that in mind, I found PRELUDE with the last three letters protruding into the spangram. SONATA was above it, with SYMPHONY to its left to complete the top half of the grid.

There were two long words to find on the bottom half. I found CONCERTO spelt backwards from the bottom right, and then OVERTURE diagonally above it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #301 right here.