NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #279 (Saturday, December 7 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Prepare to be eaten" — is quite tricky, even when you have a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #279, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #279, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #279.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #279 is... "Prepare to be eaten".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "How do you like your carbs?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

NEAT

BEADS

SAND

PAST

POACH

SOAKED

FEST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'H' and ends with 'O'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HOTPOTATO.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #279?

Drumroll, please...

BAKED

FRIED

ROASTED

MASHED

FONDANT

SCALLOPED

...and the spangram was HOTPOTATO.

Strands #279

“Prepare to be eaten”

🔵🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found this one quite tricky, even when I'd stumbled on a few answers by chance. The theme of "Prepare to be eaten" suggests something a bit more cannibalistic than what it ultimately proved to be about: ways of preparing potatoes.

I found BAKED first on the top line of the grid. That made me assume this was just about general cooking methods, which led me to FRIED in the bottom left and ROASTED in the matching top corner.

But then I ran out of cooking methods to find (I did find "poach" but it turned out to be nothing, hence it's amongst the clue words above), so I opted to use a clue which revealed MASHED.

Right, so this is about potatoes then? That makes things a bit easier. I duly got the spangram of HOTPOTATO spelt backwards from bottom to top, and then tried to unpick the remaining two anagrams.

FONDANT was the one on the left of the board, while SCALLOPED was on the right. Good thing I used the clue, as I'd never have got either of those otherwise...

Yesterday's Strands answers

