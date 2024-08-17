NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #168 (Sunday, August 18 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "What do you make of this?" — may take a little while to figure out, but is reasonably straightforward once you do.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #168, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #168, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #168.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #168 is... "What do you make of this?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Let's get creative!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CAMPS

SPACE

DALE

SEAL

CAROL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'A' and ends with 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ARTCLASS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #168?

Drumroll, please...

MOLD

CANVAS

PAINT

BRUSH

CHARCOAL

EASEL

PALETTE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ARTCLASS.

Strands #168

“What do you make of this?”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice simple one today, once you figure out the theme: "What do you make of this?"

Right away, I was thinking of "making" - things like sculptures or other kinds of art - and I seemed to be on the right track when I got MOLD at the top of the board. CANVAS and PAINT followed to its left, and it was clear that I was indeed correct.

Turning my attention to the bottom of the grid, I found both BRUSH and CHARCOAL, which neatly cleared two 'S's and an 'A' at the edge of the grid. Working backwards, I found this was the tail end of the spangram: ARTCLASS, which was spelt backwards from right to left.

Two answers were left to dig out, divided into two by the spangram. Working them as two independent anagrams, SAEEL became EASEL, while ETELTAP turned into PALETTE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #167 right here.