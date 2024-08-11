NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #162 (Monday, August 12 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Everybody cut footloose!" — isn't that hard to decipher, but some of its related answers are a touch obscure.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #162, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #162, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #162.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #162 is... "Everybody cut footloose!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Feel the rhythm!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LOVED

STOUT

PEST

PEAK

GUST

FLOAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'D' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DANCEMOVES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #162?

Drumroll, please...

HUSTLE

VOGUE

MOONWALK

FLOSS

TWERK

PIROUETTE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was DANCEMOVES.

Strands #162

“Everybody cut footloose!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. Aside from fretting that I would need to have seen the movie Footloose when I saw the clue, there wasn't too much here to worry about.

When I spotted HUSTLE in the top-left corner, I realized this was actually about dance trends more generally. VOGUE followed next to it, and I added MOONWALK to the collection in the opposite corner.

I then got FLOSS in the top-right corner and TWERK below it. This cleared a path for the spangram of DANCEMOVES, spelt out from top to bottom of the board.

That left just one word to find: PIROUETTE coiled around itself in the bottom right-hand corner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #161 right here.