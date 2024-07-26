NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #145 (Friday, July 26 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Go for the gold" — isn't too tough, even if you're not an expert on the subject matter.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #145, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #145, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #145.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #145 is... "Go for the gold".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "All eyes on Paris".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ONLY

REST

NARY

FOLK

PING

CHIP

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's OLYMPICS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #145?

Drumroll, please...

KARATE

SWIMMING

GOLF

TRACK

EQUESTRIAN

ARCHERY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was OLYMPICS.

Strands #145

“Go for the gold”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even as someone with barely a passing interest in the Olympics, I found today's puzzle a doddle. The theme of "Go for the gold" can surely only refer to the Olympic Games which kick off today in Paris. (Side note: here's how to watch the Olympics 2024 online.)

Anyway, my suspicions were almost instantly confirmed when I saw the word OLYMPICS spelt diagonally across the board from left to right.

My big fear was that this would be about medal winners (of which I know nothing) rather than events (of which I know something).

Thankfully, that fear was short-lived, as I spotted KARATE in the bottom right-hand corner. That was followed by SWIMMING, GOLF and TRACK to complete the bottom half of the board.

The top section only contained two answers, but both of them were long words. Thankfully, the 'Q' in EQUESTRIAN was a dead giveaway, and I was able to spell that backwards in an 'L' shape. That only left ARCHERY in the middle of the board to complete the puzzle.

