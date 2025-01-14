NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, January 14 (#583)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 14 for puzzle #583 leapt way back up in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #582, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #583. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Working, Session, Body, Crowd, Puffing, Running, Swank, Flash, Sitting, Active, Gully, Period, Strap, Meeting, Functional, and Lens.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Operating

: Operating 🟩 Green : Term

: Term 🟦 Blue : Things in a camera kit

: Things in a camera kit 🟪 Purple: Bird plus letter

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Grab your working camera for a session of birds.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #583?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Operating: Active, functional, running, working

Active, functional, running, working 🟩 Term: Meeting, period, session, sitting

Meeting, period, session, sitting 🟦 Things in a camera kit: Body, flash, lens, strap

Body, flash, lens, strap 🟪 Birds plus letter: Crowd, gully, puffing, swank

I kicked off today seeing flash and lens. I thought they were camera related so went looking for similar words. Strap and body stuck out to me and were correct.

I saw meeting, session and sitting but wasn't sure on period so I skipped the green category. Instead, I grabbed active, running and working. Functional was the only one that seemed to work to me.

Period didn't work with the left over words, so I committed back to the green to wrap that one.

And finally, ugh, the purple was another add or take away a letter style category with birds plus a letter, my least favorite kind. Anyway this one was Crow(d), Gull(y), Puffin(g) and Swan(k).

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Teach: School, Train, Coach, Guide

School, Train, Coach, Guide 🟩 Cache: Bank, Pool, Reserve, Store

Bank, Pool, Reserve, Store 🟦 Driving instructor directives: Brake, Park, Signal, Turn

Brake, Park, Signal, Turn 🟪 ___ worm: Inch, Glow, Book, Earth

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #582, which had a difficulty rating of 2.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I came out the gate strong today by solving the purple category. I was immediately suspicious of Inch as the only unit of measurement on the board, and once I spotted Glow the idea wormed its way into my head that we may be dealing with, well, worms. Book and Earth rounded out the rest of the category.

Next came yellow with School, Train, Coach, and Guide, all words that are similar enough they were easy to spot from the crowd.

After that came blue with Brake, Park, Signal, and Turn. I thought the category had something to do with cars, but that it was specifically driver instructions went over my head.

That left Green as today's rote fill with Bank, Pool, Reserve, and Store.