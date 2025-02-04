NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, February 4 (#604)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 4 for puzzle #604 are a bit easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #603, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #604. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: File, Save, Butter, Chicken, Spread, Sand, Under, Store, Lady, Favorite, Sticky, Preserve, Keep, Buff, Parlay, and Grind.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Conserve

: Conserve 🟩 Green : Smooth using friction

: Smooth using friction 🟦 Blue : Sports gambling terms

: Sports gambling terms 🟪 Purple: Words before "fingers"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Keep gambling to a minimum, preserve your money before getting some fingers with some smoothing.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #604?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Conserve: Keep, preserve, save, store

Keep, preserve, save, store 🟩 Smooth using friction: Buff, file, grind, sand

Buff, file, grind, sand 🟦 Sports gambling terms: Favorite, parlay, spread, under

Favorite, parlay, spread, under 🟪 Words before "fingers": Butter, chicken, lady, sticky

I probably watch too many sports that have been inundated with gambling crap, thus I saw the blue category with favorite, parlay, spread and under pretty quickly.

I spotted keep, preserve, save and store for yellow but saved it for the last.

From there I saw lady and thought fingers, which lead to butter fingers, sticky fingers and chicken fingers.

My wrap up was the green category with buff, file, grind and sand.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Comments after an insult: Burn, Ouch, Snap, Zing

Burn, Ouch, Snap, Zing 🟩 Tiny amount with "A": Bit, Little, Mite, Tad

Bit, Little, Mite, Tad 🟦 Bit of citrus garnish: Slice, Twist, Wedge, Zest

Slice, Twist, Wedge, Zest 🟪 Bungle, with "up": Foul, Louse, Muck, Screw

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #603, which had a difficulty rating of 3.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's Connections was rated harder than yesterday's, but I found it a tad easier. I quickly noticed the post-insult words, locking in the yellow category. Green was a little trickier, as I've never heard the phrase "a mite." But the process of elimination got me there since it's the only other thing that fits with the small theme.

From there, I quickly put Slice, Wedge and Zest together as ways to serve oranges (not the actual answer, but on the right track). I guessed Twist as the next part and was right, leaving only the purple answers and a successful Connections with only one mistake used.