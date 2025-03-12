NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 13 (#641)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 13 for puzzle #641 are easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #640, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #641. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Spin, Art, Wave, Flag, Flop, Angle, Wilt, Turn, Anon, River, Whistle, Slant, Hole, Hail, Bias, and Thou.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Partiality
- 🟩 Green: Signal down, as a taxi
- 🟦 Blue: Cards in Texas Hold 'Em
- 🟪 Purple: Shakespearean words
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hints: Play some cards whilst reading some Shakespeare and calling a taxi without bias.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #641?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Partiality: Angle, bias, slant, spin
- 🟩 Signal down, as a taxi: Flag, hail, wave, whistle
- 🟦 Cards in Texas Hold 'Em: Flop, hole, river, turn
- 🟪 Shakespearean words: Anon, art, thou, wilt
Every time I swing through a poker category in any place in my life I am amazed I know any of the words associated with a card game I dislike playing.
Anyway, river and flop are obvious poker terms to me. Turn works next. Hole is the one I had to dig around to find. I forgot that hole cards refer to the two cards that individual players get dealt.
I grabbed the green quartet next seeing flag and hail where I thought, "Taxi." Wave and whistle came quickly after.
For linguistics fans, the Shakespearean words making up the purple category are a nice reminder of how many words from the bard's plays make up common English today. The four from this puzzle are anon, art, thou and wilt.
And we wrapped it up with the yellow group of angle, bias, slant and spin for partiality.
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Ingredients in a classic pound cake: Butter, eggs, flour, sugar
- 🟩 Things that are red: Cardinal, Elmo, ketchup, rose
- 🟦 Words said to have no exact rhymes: Month, orange, purple, silver
- 🟪 ____ Candy: Cotton, eye, John, rock
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #640, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
So, no one else saw the colors and immediately went to Legends of the Hidden Temple? Honestly, was a little sad that one didn't work out.
After that heartbreak, we went down the line starting with butter, eggs, flour and sugar.
I was trying to figure out Elmo specifically and the red things came fairly easily from there so we added cardinal, ketchup and rose after a brief dalliance of looking for wines with orange and rose.
I figured out purple before blue because John Candy clicked for me. So I saved Uncle Buck for last and selected blue first; month, orange, purple and silver which don't have rhymes.
Then we wrapped it all up with Cotton Candy, Eye Candy and Rock Candy.
