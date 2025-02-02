NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, February 2 (#602)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 2 for puzzle #602 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #601, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #602. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Swiss, Swallow, Sorry, Street, Munster, Mart, Blue, Hawk, Duck, Down, Pop, Partridge, Griffin, Grouse, Pickles, Hangdog

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Dejected

: Dejected 🟩 Green : Birds that are verbs

: Birds that are verbs 🟦 Blue : TV comedy families

: TV comedy families 🟪 Purple: Words after K

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Don't be sad, just flap your wings with your favorite sitcom, no matter what comes after the K.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #602?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Dejected: Blue, Down, Hangdog, Sorry

Blue, Down, Hangdog, Sorry 🟩 Birds that are verbs: Duck, Grouse, Hawk, Swallow

Duck, Grouse, Hawk, Swallow 🟦 TV comedy families: Griffin, Munster, Partridge, Pickles

Griffin, Munster, Partridge, Pickles 🟪 Words after K: Mart, Pop, Street, Swiss

I struggled with the Connections today. Maybe it's because I haven't done the guide in a couple of weeks or because I got hung up on cheeses, and I don't know what hangdog means, but I failed today's puzzle.

My best attempts at guessing what could be the fourth cheese word led me nowhere. After using three mistakes, I looked for another link, finding four words that started with an S. I figured that was too easy, but I was desperate, which ultimately led to my demise.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Tint: Hue, shade, tinge, tone

Hue, shade, tinge, tone 🟩 Components of a mystery: Alibi, clue, detective, suspect

Alibi, clue, detective, suspect 🟦 Take issue with: Challenge, contest dispute, question

Challenge, contest dispute, question 🟪 Strike a ____: Chord, deal, match, pose

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #601, which had a difficulty rating of 2.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I don't know about y'all but when we get easier puzzles for some reason I struggle with guessing which color clue I'm putting together, mostly because outside of purple the other three seem like they could slot in any other one. On easier ones, I tend to try to guess which color I'm going for over paying attention to what the clues are. Needs some work I think.

Today, I knocked out first with challenge, contest, dispute, and question, which I honestly thought was a yellow.

Getting those four out, I had hue, shade, tinge and tone ready and was sure this one was yellow, which it was.

Green's mystery components seem about right with alibi, clue, detective and suspect though it doesn't seem any easier than the blue.

Anyway, wrapped up purple with strike a chord, strike a deal, strike a match and strike a pose.