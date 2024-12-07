NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, December 7 (#545)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on December 7 for puzzle #545 are significantly harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #544, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #545. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Think of together

: Think of together 🟩 Green : Ways to attract fish

: Ways to attract fish 🟦 Blue : W.N.B.A. teams

: W.N.B.A. teams 🟪 Purple: Long ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Watch the WNBA after some fishing, get a bit long and pair two things together.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #545?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Think of together: Affiliate, associate, equate, relate

Affiliate, associate, equate, relate 🟩 Ways to attract fish: Bait, chum, fly, lure

Bait, chum, fly, lure 🟦 W.N.B.A. teams: Liberty, Storm, Sun, Wings

Liberty, Storm, Sun, Wings 🟪 Long ____: Bow, fellow, horn, legs

It's weird how yesterday's supposedly easier puzzle took a bit for me to get together but today's much harder puzzle was a breeze.

However, if you don't the WNBA and Liberty, Storm, Sun and Wings, this one may be harder. I got that one first for the blue group.

Fly and lure stuck out to me as fishing. Bait and chum were easy finds from there as related to fishing.

I was not seeing the purple category today but luckily I had yellow with affiliate, associate, equate and relate.

Thus, we ended on purple with longbow, Longfellow (I assume they meant the author), Longhorn and longlegs. It did make me think of Foghorn Leghorn, who is not represent here but that's my brain.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #544, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

After a few days of harder puzzles, Friday gives us a little breather for the weekend. I solved this one down the line, lets take a look.

Perplex and vex stuck out to me as synonyms, so I hunted for similar words and was able to get puzzle and stump as baffled words.

Staying with the Xs, I had Hex and Jinx on the mind thinking those were curses before the title reveal. Pox and spell were easy finds from there.

For awhile I was thinking of former soccer great Mia Hamm. Having figured out yellow and green I was able to finally see the Toy Story connection which helped to see Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Rex the T-Rex and Hamm the piggy bank.

And we ended with purple and its suffixes. Here are some examples if you got stuck here; Cottage-core, the idiot Gamer-gaters, Cryptomania, and red-pilled. Mostly it's trends or controversies.