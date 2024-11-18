NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, November 18 (#526)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 18 for puzzle #526 are easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #525, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #526. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Used in hair care

: Used in hair care 🟩 Green : Monthly Expenses

: Monthly Expenses 🟦 Blue : ____ Crab

: ____ Crab 🟪 Purple: Things with spots

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Style your hair while you pay your bills. But don't forget about the horseshoe in your cute dalmatian's mouth.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #526?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Used In Hair Care: Comb, Dryer, Hairspray, Rollers

Comb, Dryer, Hairspray, Rollers 🟩 Monthly Expenses: Gas, Internet, Phone, Rent

Gas, Internet, Phone, Rent 🟦 ___ Crab: Fiddler, Hermit, Horseshoe, Spider

Fiddler, Hermit, Horseshoe, Spider 🟪 Things With Spots: Dalmation, Die, Domino, Ladybug

This was my second time doing the Connections guide this week, and I'm happy to report that I solved the puzzle successfully. In fact, I only made one mistake in the yellow category. I knew it was about hair care, but I got tripped up with "Die" (brain fart thinking it was dye for a moment).

From there, it was smooth sailing through the Monthly Expenses category. The same is mostly true for the "___ Crab" section, as the first three were evident. I didn't know about "Spider Crabs," but I took a guess and was right.

Once I had the first three locked down, it only left the final four. I didn't think of "Things With Spots" before grouping the final four, but it matters not because the puzzle was finished, and I was happy.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #525, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I don't usually do the Connections guides, so it was an exciting adventure filling in. I locked in the first category almost effortlessly yesterday, figuring out that a few words were based around teams or groups. It turns out it's "Alliance," which is close enough.

From there, I was a bit stumped for a minute before I caught on to the fact that "Clingy" was linked with other tight things. From there, I connected "Sleek" and "Snug" to "Clingy" but had to think about Slinky for a minute.

From there, I fell apart and got the puzzle wrong. I had to rely on the answers and the Connection Companion to find the guide.

In retrospect, the use of "What an Apostrophe Might Inidate" is quite clever for the final level, and while I wish I had spotted the link, I appreciate the effort that went into the puzzle. The same is true for the kneeling part of the puzzle, though I feel like I could have caught that if I had taken my time a little more.