NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 21 (#649)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 21 for puzzle #649 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #648, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #649. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Compass, Icon, Soap, World, Legend, Exam, Stencil, Chart, Scene, Ruler, Mitzvah, Circle, Great, Sphere, Lion, and T-Square.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Milieu

: Milieu 🟩 Green : Luminary

: Luminary 🟦 Blue : Architectural drawing tools

: Architectural drawing tools 🟪 Purple: Bar ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Get to the bar for some great conversation about architecture.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #649?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Milieu: Circle, scene, sphere, world

Circle, scene, sphere, world 🟩 Luminary: Great, icon, legend, icon

Great, icon, legend, icon 🟦 Architectural drawing tools: Compass, ruler, stencil, t-square

Compass, ruler, stencil, t-square 🟪 Bar ____: Chart, exam, mitzvah, soap

I started with the blue category today but wasn't thinking architecture. I was thinking measurements with compass, ruler, and stencil, though a t-square is the most architecutral-specific tool of the four.

From there I saw Mitzvah and thought bar. Soap was nearby and I was off to the bar. Bar exam came next followed by chart for the purple group.

I wasn't sure which group was the green or yellow here but I guessed that great, icon, legend and lion were green.

Which left circle, scene, sphere and world as milieus. To be honest, it was a coin flip here as I think more people would trip on milieu over the luminary words.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Outspoken: Direct, frank, loud, vocal

Direct, frank, loud, vocal 🟩 Bodies of water: Bay, channel, sound, strait

Bay, channel, sound, strait 🟦 Kinds of cords: Bungee, extension, spinal, umbilical

Bungee, extension, spinal, umbilical 🟪 Things in bottles: Genie, lightning, message, ship

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #648, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

The first pair of words that popped out to me were direct and frank. Perusing the board, I saw loud and vocal. I assumed this was the yellow group so I skipped them for the other groups.

Bay and channel stuck out to me as coastal waters. This lead to sound and strait mostly because I was picturing maps of the Seattle area.

From there I saw umbilical and thought 'cord.' Quickly grabbed extension, spinal and bungee for what I thought was the purple set. Alas, it was the blue.

This left the purple group as things in bottles; genie, lightning, message and ship.

And I wrapped up the day by finally putting in the yellow group.