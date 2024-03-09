This Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale just in time for Mario Day

Let's-a-go! This weekend is Mario day, the annual celebration of Nintendo's beloved platforming plumber. And to mark the occasion, Nintendo is rolling out huge markdowns on the best Nintendo Switch games and hardware starring the mustachioed gaming mascot.

This year, Mario Day falls on Sunday, March 10 (Get it? Mar10). Ahead of the big day, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition on sale for $309. That's $40 off its typical retail price of $349. It's rare to see sales on the Nintendo Switch OLED, the game maker's upgraded Switch with a bigger OLED display and more internal memory. In what's become a bit of a tradition, Nintendo gave the console a Mario-style makeover to coincide with the plumber's latest game release: Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

This Walmart deal is just one of several Mario-themed sales going on this weekend. You can check out more of our favorite Mario Day deals in this round-up.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition): was $349 now $309 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. This limited-edition Mario Red version marks the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is currently on sale for $40 off at Walmart.

You may be thinking this console looks a lot like the Mario-themed standard Switch Nintendo released in 2021, but if you look closer you'll notice a few neat Easter eggs that set it apart. Instead of a red-and-black color scheme, the OLED variant is decked out in red from the dock to the Joy-Cons to the Switch itself. Mario's silhouette decorates the dock's back panel. When opened, it's revealed he's actually chasing a row of coins hidden under the dock's cover.

Beyond its Mario-themed cosmetics, this is the same great Nintendo Switch OLED console that first launched in October 2021. That means you’re getting all of the model’s improvements including a larger 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a refresh dock with a wired internet port and 64GB of internal storage. It’s a serious step up compared to the regular Nintendo Switch or the budget-friendly Nintendo Switch Lite.

In our experience, some of the best Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey look truly stunning on the Switch OLED. The bigger OLED screen size showcases sharp visuals with vibrant colors and rich blacks. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we called it "an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers."