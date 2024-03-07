Mario Day sale has essential Nintendo Switch games from $13 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy now

Mario Day is an annual celebration of the beloved platforming plumber, and to mark the occasion Nintendo is launching a massive sale on some of the best Nintendo Switch games starring the iconic gaming mascot and friends.

This year, Mario Day falls on Sunday (March 10, or should that be Mar10), but you don’t need to wait until then to pick up a discounted Switch game starring the main man himself. The Nintendo Store is already discounting essential Mario games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Golf Super Rush, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Mario Tennis Aces.

Previous Mario Days have also been marked with an exclusive Nintendo Switch hardware bundle. There’s been no word on this yet, but we’re keeping a close watch and will update this article with fresh deals as they appear.

Meanwhile, Nintendo gamers who prefer a physical cartridge rather than a digital download will also be pleased to know retailers including Amazon and Best Buy are also offering Mario Day deals as well, and I’ve included my favorite picks below.

Best Mario Day deals right now

Nintendo Switch games: deals from $13 @ Nintendo Store

Nintendo has launched it's Mario Day sale on its online storefront. This collection of discounts includes best-selling Switch games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars and more. While some of the heavy-hitters are missing like Mario Odyssey, the perfect chance to pick up a Mario game you missed at launch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was $39 now $36 @ Best Buy

Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U co-op platformer with a brand new Mario experience, Bowser's Fury. It's a double-pack bursting with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and right now it's $10 off at Amazon.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.