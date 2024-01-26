Nintendo Switch games from $4 in epic January sale — 11 deals I’d buy now

Nintendo Store has just launched its first sales event of the year, and it’s appropriately called the Jump-start January sale . There are big discounts on a range of the best Nintendo Switch games, including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

There are loads of excellent Nintendo Switch game deals available on the digital storefront right now. There are so many discounts that picking out the best savings can be a little overwhelming. That’s why I’m rounding up my favorite picks.

Down below you'll find a collection of must-play Switch games that includes something for all gaming tastes from an open-world cowboy classic to a new version of an underappreciated The Legend of Zelda adventure.

Nintendo Store’s Jump-start January sale ends on Friday, February 2, so you’ve still got a little time to make your selections, but don’t wait too long or you’ll miss these rare sales. Now let’s dive into the 11 best deals in the Nintendo January sale.

Nintendo Store January sale — Top picks

Nintendo Switch games: from $4 @ Nintendo Store

The Jump-start January Sale has arrived at the Nintendo Store and it's packing big discounts on several essential Switch games including Animal Crossing, Mario and Zelda. This digital sale is set to run until February 2.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $41 @ Nintendo Store

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release in 2020, and it's just as effortlessly charming even more than three years later. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to zone out after a stressful day.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of the Hope: was $59 now $25 @ Nintendo Store

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $41 @ Nintendo Store

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $41 @ Nintendo Store

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Red Dead Redemption: was $49 now $34 @ Nintendo Store

Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch offers you the chance to play this classic cowboy adventure at home and on the go. You play John Marston, a former outlaw now on a mission to hunt down the criminals he once called brothers. You'll fight across the American West and Mexico and experience one of the strongest stories in any video game. This Switch version also includes the Undead Nightmare expansions, which puts a fun zombie-themed twist on the core game.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $41 @ Nintendo Store

Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and new gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode. If all that isn't enough, there's also a card game activity. Splatoon 3 is a Switch game you could play for years.

Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen: was $29 now $4 @ Nintendo Store

Dragon's Dogma is a critically acclaimed action RPG that blends a large range of influences including The Elder Scrolls and Dark Souls. Packing cinematic combat the making you face colossal foes, Dragon's Dogma may be lacking in terms of story, yet it makes up for that weakness with rock-solid gameplay and a large open world to explore. You can also create and share NPC followers to assist you and others in battle. Plus, this version includes the excellent Dark Arisen expansion, adding new content.

Disney Illusion Island: was $39 now $27 @ Nintendo Store

Disney Illusion Island is a colorful co-op platformer where you play as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a mission to find three magical books. Animated in a hand-drawn style that mimics classic cartoons, and featuring a fully orchestrated original score, Illusion Island is an authentic 2D platformer that is perfect for playing with young gamers.

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: was $59 now $39 @ Nintendo Store

Initially launched on the Wii U, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is now fully playable on the Nintendo Switch looking better than ever and sporting a brand new Funky Mode. In this 2D platformer, you play as one of the Kong clan as they seek to save their island from an invading arctic force. Tropical Freeze is one of the best side-scrolling platformers ever made, and it looks (and plays) even better on the Nintendo Switch.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was $39 now $27 @ Nintendo Store

Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.