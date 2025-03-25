Nintendo Switch 2 tipster may have just leaked release month and launch plans

News
published

Well-known insider claims Switch 2 will launch this summer

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo/YouTube)

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event is scheduled for next week (Wednesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. ET). Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has really ramped up ahead of the presentation, and the latest insider scoop might have just narrowed down the console’s release window.

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, a well-known industry insider with a respectable track record of accurate information, Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch sometime in June. Henderson reports this was the word relayed to him at GDC 2025.

While far from concrete (remember all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt), a June release date for Switch 2 feels pretty logical. It would mean a roughly two-month gap between the reveal event in early April and the launch in June. That should be enough time to build hype, and for Nintendo to implement its pre-order plans.

Nintendo's Switch 2 launch plans reportedly detailed

This prospective release month isn’t Henderson’s only scoop. According to the tipster, Nintendo is planning a “three-phase strategy” for Switch 2 games. The initial phase is first-party games at launch, the second will begin in October with third-party releases, and the final phase will take place over the holidays, Switch 2’s first on the market.

The implications of this are a little bit murky. I struggle to believe the Switch 2 will have no third-party support until October, similarly, it feels unlikely that its launch lineup will solely consist of Nintendo-developed/published titles. Nevertheless, it’s intriguing all the same.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finally, Henderson reports that “select media and creators will be attending Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on next week.” If accurate, this would mean a deluge of Switch 2 details and impressions in the weeks ahead.

Media hands-on reports could help answer the various questions we still have about the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, like the functionality of the mysterious “C” button.

Media hands-on reports could help answer the various questions we still have about the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, like the functionality of the mysterious “C” button.

Of course, the biggest questions remain the release date and the launch price.

These are expected to be finally confirmed during the forthcoming Nintendo Direct dedicated to Switch 2 (Again, that’s on April 2).

However, if you’re already sold on Switch 2 and eager to secure your unit ASAP, the internet’s biggest restock tracker has revealed when they think Switch 2 pre-orders will go live (and it’s very soon).

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ll be bringing you up-to-the-minute coverage of all things Switch 2 before, during and after the big reveal event, so keep it locked to TG for the latest news. And if you need to catch up on what we know, check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 hub.

Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he's not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
