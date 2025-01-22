Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to get at least 5 Xbox games — here's what we know
Some surprising Xbox mainstays
Is the Nintendo Switch 2 an Xbox? A new rumor suggests that at least five Xbox-owned games may be coming to the next generation Nintendo console.
Over on YouTube, Spanish leaker eXtas1s claims that Microsoft has big plans for the Switch 2. According to this leaker, the titles Xbox might bring to Nintendo include Diablo 4, Fallout 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Starfield.
All five titles are reportedly in development, with Diablo 4 being the most likely to launch on the Switch 2. That one is no real surprise since the Blizzard game is already on PC, PS5 and Xbox consoles. Diablo 3 was ported to the original Switch in 2018.
The bigger surprise is the Halo collection, though it's long been rumored that Microsoft is looking to bring Halo to other consoles including the PS5. Flight Simulator also raises some eyebrows, especially considering how much power the game requires, though perhaps the more powerful Switch 2 can handle it.
Before being purchased by Microsoft, Bethesda games were always cross-platform. Skyrim, for example, launched on nearly everything (it's the modern Doom). Starfield launched on PC and Xbox only, but it's no real surprise that it's now working toward other consoles. Still, Fallout 4 and Starfield have been successes for the studio, so getting more eyeballs on both games is a no-brainer.
Nintendo is expected to announce more information about the Switch 2 during a Nintendo Direct on April 2. However, that run-down is supposed to focus on technical specifications. We're sure games will be revealed but it may not be the focus.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.