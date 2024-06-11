Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lands this fall — everything we know so far

It may have taken nearly a decade for the release of the last version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, but fans of the flying game won't have to wait nearly as long for the next iteration.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was recently announced, with plans to come out this fall, bringing a host of new challenges and missions for would-be pilots. Here's everything we know about Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released on November 19, 2024, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. As with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, it's produced by Asobo Studio.

By comparison, Flight Simulator 2020 came out first for PCs in the summer of 2020 and took nearly a year before it was available for consoles.

While we don't have any confirmation on pricing, we expect Flight Simulator 2024 will have three pricing tiers, in a similar fashion to the previous version. The starting tier for Flight Simulator 2020 is $60, while the most expensive tier costs $120; as you go up in price, you gain access to more airplanes and greater details, such as "handcrafted" airports.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Trailer

Here are the first two trailers for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: What's new

Based on the trailer, Flight Simulator 2024 looks to have more than just flying in store. Other activities will include aerial firefighting, crop dusting and agriculture, air ambulance services, piloting charter flights, search-and-rescue, and cargo transportation. There's even bush piloting for photo safaris.

Additionally, there looks to be a challenge where you pick up aerial banners; as someone who spends the summers at the shore and sees these planes constantly, I'm especially interested in trying this out.

There will also be a career mode, for those who want to work their way up to flying large commercial airplanes.

Flight Simulator 2024 will be introducing lighter-than-air craft, too, such as hot air balloons and blimps.

Other improvements to the game include animal herds and migrations, live ship traffic, and new weather and atmospheric events, including storms, tornados, and the Aurora Borealis.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Airplanes

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo) (Image credit: Asobo)

Based on the trailers and the promotional photos, here are some of the vehicles you'll be able to pilot in Flight Simulator 2024.

Airbus A330

Airbus A400M

Fairchild Republic A-10 Warthog II

Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane

Skyship 600

Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet

Jetson ONE

Airbus BelugaXL

Cessna 188 AGtruck

Canadair CL-415