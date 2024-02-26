Massive Nintendo Switch sale has essential games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

Now is the ideal time to expand your Nintendo Switch game library as this unmissable sale is dropping some essential titles to their lowest-ever prices.

The latest Switch deals on the Nintendo Store include the acclaimed co-op adventure game (and GOTY winner at The Game Awards 2021) It Takes Two for $19. There’s also the Portal: Companion Collection for $6, and NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is just $23. Meanwhile, over on Amazon, top titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are on sale, and that’s just the start of the discounts.

There's loads of Switch deals to sort through right now, so I’m rounding up my top picks down below. These are the 13 Nintendo Switch deals that I would buy today.

Best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch games: deals from $3 @ Nintendo Store

The latest Nintendo Store sale has deals starting from just $3 and includes several essential titles including NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, It Takes Two, EA Sports FC 24 and Portal Companion Collection.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.